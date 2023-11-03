Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS) Q3 2023 Earnings: A Comprehensive Analysis

Key Highlights from the Earnings Report

Author's Avatar
9 hours ago
Summary
  • Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS) reported diluted earnings per share of $4.19 and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $6.21.
  • The company reported total sales of $5.8B, net flows of ($1.5B), and assets under management of $162.5B.
  • Operating income increased by 15% from the previous quarter, reaching $44.9 million.
  • Net income attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was $30.9 million, a slight decrease from the previous quarter.
Article's Main Image

On October 27, 2023, Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS, Financial) released its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The company reported a diluted earnings per share of $4.19 and an adjusted diluted earnings per share of $6.21. Total sales for the quarter were $5.8 billion, with net flows of ($1.5 billion) and assets under management amounting to $162.5 billion.

Financial Performance Overview

The company's revenues for the quarter were $219.3 million, marking a 4% increase from the same period in the previous year. Operating expenses also increased by 5% to $174.4 million. The operating income for the quarter was $44.9 million, a 2% increase from the same period in the previous year. However, the net income attributable to Virtus Investment Partners Inc decreased by 3% to $30.9 million.

Assets Under Management and Asset Flows

The total assets under management at the end of the quarter were $162.5 billion, a decrease from $168.3 billion at the end of the previous quarter. This decrease was primarily due to market performance and open-end fund net outflows. Total sales for the quarter were $5.8 billion, a decrease from $7.6 billion in the previous quarter. Net flows for the quarter were ($1.5 billion), compared with breakeven net flows in the previous quarter.

GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

According to the GAAP results, the operating income of $44.9 million increased by 15% from the previous quarter due to an increase in revenues reflecting higher average assets under management. The non-GAAP results showed that revenues, as adjusted, of $197.5 million increased by 4% from the previous quarter primarily due to higher average assets under management.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The company's working capital at the end of the quarter was $73.4 million, a decrease from $124.0 million at the end of the previous quarter. During the quarter, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 15% to $1.90 per share and repurchased 74,015 shares of common stock for $15.0 million. The company also repaid $20.0 million of the revolving credit facility during the quarter.

Looking Forward

Virtus Investment Partners Inc continues to focus on providing investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. The company's financial performance in the third quarter of 2023 reflects its commitment to this mission. However, the decrease in net income and total assets under management indicates some challenges that the company needs to address.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Virtus Investment Partners Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.