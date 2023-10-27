Standard Motor Products Inc (SMP) Announces Q3 2023 Results and Quarterly Dividend

Net Sales Increase and Earnings from Continuing Operations Rise

Author's Avatar
8 hours ago
Summary
  • Net sales for Q3 2023 were $386.4 million, up from $381.4 million in Q3 2022.
  • Earnings from continuing operations for Q3 2023 were $24.9 million or $1.12 per diluted share, compared to $23.1 million or $1.06 per diluted share in Q3 2022.
  • Consolidated net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, were $1.07 billion, slightly up from $1.06 billion during the same period in 2022.
  • The Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of 29 cents per share on the common stock outstanding.
Article's Main Image

On October 27, 2023, Standard Motor Products Inc (SMP, Financial), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, announced its consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Financial Performance

Standard Motor Products Inc (SMP, Financial) reported net sales of $386.4 million for the third quarter of 2023, a 1.3% increase from the $381.4 million recorded during the same period in 2022. Earnings from continuing operations for Q3 2023 were $24.9 million or $1.12 per diluted share, up from $23.1 million or $1.06 per diluted share in Q3 2022. Excluding non-operational gains and losses, earnings from continuing operations for Q3 2023 were $24.7 million or $1.11 per diluted share, compared to $22.9 million or $1.05 per diluted share in Q3 2022.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, consolidated net sales were $1.07 billion, a slight increase from the $1.06 billion recorded during the same period in 2022. Earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, were $55.9 million or $2.52 per diluted share, compared to $64.5 million or $2.91 per diluted share in the same period of 2022.

Segment Performance

Vehicle Control sales were down 3.4% in the quarter, while Temperature Control sales increased 5.3% due to a warm summer. The Engineered Solutions segment saw an increase of 8.4% in the quarter due to solid demand from existing customers and new business wins.

Profitability and Cash Flow

Consolidated non-GAAP operating margins were 9.1% in the quarter, 30 basis points better than the 8.8% in the third quarter last year. From a cash flow perspective, the company was pleased with the impact of its initiatives on reducing both its inventory and borrowing levels. At quarter-end, the inventory was $479.8 million, down from $528.7 million at year-end 2022 and $534.3 million in last year’s third quarter. Additionally, total debt at quarter-end stood at $147.6 million as the company paid down $75.6 million in the third quarter.

Dividend Announcement

The Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 29 cents per share on the common stock outstanding, which will be paid on December 1, 2023 to stockholders of record on November 15, 2023.

Outlook

For the full year 2023, Standard Motor Products Inc (SMP, Financial) anticipates top line sales growth to be flat to low-single digit, and its Adjusted EBITDA to be approximately 9.5% of revenue. This outlook considers higher expense related to customer factoring programs that will be roughly $48-$50 million at current implied rates, as well as the impact of startup costs and duplicate overhead expense associated with the new distribution center discussed last quarter.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Standard Motor Products Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.