With a daily loss of -7.56% and a 3-month loss of -13.34%, the stock of Balchem Corp (BCPC, Financial) has been under the spotlight. Despite an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 3.07, the question remains: is the stock modestly undervalued? This article seeks to provide a comprehensive valuation analysis of Balchem, offering insights into its financial health and growth prospects. So, let's dive in.

Company Overview

Balchem Corp is a leading player in the development, manufacture, and marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. The company serves a wide array of industries, including food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and medical sterilization. Balchem's stock price currently stands at $112.48, with a market cap of $3.60 billion. However, the GF Value, an estimation of fair value, stands at $149.47, indicating that the stock might be modestly undervalued.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides a visual representation of the stock's fair trading value. If the stock price significantly deviates from the GF Value Line, it may indicate overvaluation or undervaluation, which in turn impacts future returns.

For Balchem, the GF Value suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued. This assessment is based on historical trading multiples, past business growth, and analyst estimates of future performance. Given this undervaluation, the long-term return of Balchem's stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength of Balchem

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to high risks of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's essential to assess a company's financial strength before investing. In Balchem's case, the cash-to-debt ratio is 0.16, ranking worse than 83.15% of 1507 companies in the Chemicals industry. However, the overall financial strength is 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is generally less risky. Balchem has been profitable for the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 15.33%, ranking better than 82.14% of companies in the Chemicals industry. The profitability rank of 9 out of 10 indicates strong profitability.

However, growth is an essential factor in valuation. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Balchem is 13.7%, which ranks better than 63.17% of companies in the Chemicals industry. But, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 9.8%, ranking worse than 50.3% of the companies in the industry, indicating room for improvement in growth.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing the return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can provide insights into a company's profitability. For Balchem, the ROIC is 7.99, while the WACC is 9.06, indicating room for improvement.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Balchem (BCPC, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. However, its growth ranks lower than 50.3% of companies in the Chemicals industry. To learn more about Balchem stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

For high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.