PulteGroup Inc (PHM, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $71.95, PulteGroup Inc has witnessed a daily loss of 0.54%, marked against a three-month change of -13.98%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that PulteGroup Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With high ranks in financial strength, profitability, and growth, and moderate ranks in GF value and momentum, GuruFocus assigned PulteGroup Inc the GF Score of 96 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding PulteGroup Inc Business

PulteGroup Inc is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, operating in 42 markets across 24 states. The company mainly builds single-family detached homes (85% of unit sales) and offers products to entry-level, move-up, and active-adult buyers. PulteGroup offers homebuyers mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. The company is headquartered in Atlanta. With a market cap of $15.51 billion and sales of $17.07 billion, PulteGroup Inc has an operating margin of 21.1%.

Financial Strength Breakdown

According to the Financial Strength rating, PulteGroup Inc's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure. The Interest Coverage ratio for PulteGroup Inc stands impressively at 8678.62, underscoring its strong capability to cover its interest obligations. This robust financial position resonates with the wisdom of legendary investor Benjamin Graham, who favored companies with an interest coverage ratio of at least 5. With a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.14, PulteGroup Inc's strategic handling of debt solidifies its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows PulteGroup Inc's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. PulteGroup Inc Operating Margin has increased (60.36%) over the past five years, as shown by the following data: 2018: 13.23; 2019: 13.11; 2020: 15.83; 2021: 18.36; 2022: 21.21. Furthermore, PulteGroup Inc's Gross Margin has seen a consistent rise over the past five years, as evidenced by the data: 2018: 23.30; 2019: 23.47; 2020: 25.17; 2021: 27.16; 2022: 29.79. This trend underscores the company's growing proficiency in transforming revenue into profit. The Piotroski F-Score confirms PulteGroup Inc's solid financial situation based on Joseph Piotroski's nine-point scale, which measures a company's profitability, funding and operating efficiency. PulteGroup Inc's strong Predictability Rank of 5.0 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, PulteGroup Inc demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 22.8%, which outperforms better than 82.18% of 101 companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. Moreover, PulteGroup Inc has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years. Specifically, the three-year growth rate stands at 43.2, and the rate over the past five years is 33.2. This trend accentuates the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Next Steps

Given PulteGroup Inc's strong financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. This analysis suggests that PulteGroup Inc is a promising investment opportunity for those seeking robust growth and financial stability. GuruFocus Premium members can find more companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen

