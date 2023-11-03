Territorial Bancorp Inc (TBNK) Announces Q3 2023 Earnings

Net income of $880,000 reported amidst challenging interest rate environment

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Net income of $880,000, or $0.10 per diluted share, for Q3 2023
  • Strong liquidity position with $89.12 million in cash balances
  • Quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share approved
  • Non-performing assets to total assets ratio of 0.10% as of September 30, 2023
Article's Main Image

Released on October 27, 2023, Territorial Bancorp Inc (TBNK, Financial) announced its third-quarter results for 2023. Despite a challenging interest rate environment, the company reported a net income of $880,000, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Financial Performance

Net interest income decreased by $4.31 million to $10.03 million for Q3 2023, compared to $14.34 million for the same period in 2022. Total interest income was $17.38 million for Q3 2023, compared to $16.15 million for Q3 2022. The increase in total interest income was primarily due to a $678,000 increase in interest earned on other investments and a $510,000 increase in interest earned on loans.

Noninterest income was $589,000 for Q3 2023, compared to $615,000 for Q3 2022. Noninterest expense decreased to $9.67 million for Q3 2023, compared to $9.77 million for Q3 2022.

Balance Sheet Overview

Total assets were $2.21 billion at September 30, 2023, and $2.17 billion at December 31, 2022. Loans receivable increased by $14.63 million and was $1.31 billion at September 30, 2023, and $1.29 billion at December 31, 2022. The increase in loans receivable occurred as new loan originations exceeded loan repayments and sales.

Deposits decreased by $65.14 million from $1.72 billion at December 31, 2022, to $1.65 billion at September 30, 2023. The decrease in deposits occurred as customers sought higher interest rates on their deposits than what the Company offers.

Capital Management and Asset Quality

The Company completed its twelfth share repurchase program and repurchased 21,898 shares during the three months ending September 30, 2023. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.10% at September 30, 2023, and 0.11% at December 31, 2022.

Despite the challenging interest rate environment, Territorial Bancorp Inc (TBNK, Financial) remains committed to maintaining its solid asset quality and strong capital levels, which are above regulatory required levels.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Territorial Bancorp Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.