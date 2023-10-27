Director Evan Bayh Sells 14,000 Shares of Berry Global Group Inc

On October 27, 2023, Evan Bayh, a director at Berry Global Group Inc (BERY, Financial), sold 14,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have been taking place over the past year.

Evan Bayh is a prominent figure in the Berry Global Group Inc. He has been a director of the company for several years, providing strategic guidance and oversight. His experience and knowledge have been instrumental in the company's growth and success.

Berry Global Group Inc is a leading global supplier of a broad range of innovative non-woven, flexible, and rigid products used every day within consumer and industrial end markets. The company has a market cap of $6.434 billion.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 14,000 shares and purchased 0 shares. This trend is reflected in the company's overall insider transactions, with 0 insider buys and 12 insider sells over the same period.

The relationship between insider transactions and the stock price is often a key indicator of a company's health. In the case of Berry Global Group Inc, the stock price has remained relatively stable despite the insider's sell-off. This suggests that the market has absorbed the insider's transactions without significant impact on the stock price.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Berry Global Group Inc were trading for $54.57 apiece. This gives the stock a price-earnings ratio of 10.28, which is lower than the industry median of 16.1 and lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance, Berry Global Group Inc is modestly undervalued. With a price of $54.57 and a GuruFocus Value of $62.81, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87.

In conclusion, while the insider's sell-off may raise some eyebrows, the company's strong fundamentals and undervalued status suggest that Berry Global Group Inc remains a solid investment. Investors should keep a close eye on further insider transactions as they can provide valuable insights into the company's prospects.

