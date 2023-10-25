Insider Sell: CEO Christopher Anzalone Sells 24,338 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc

2 hours ago
On October 25, 2023, Christopher Anzalone, CEO of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR, Financial), sold 24,338 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend for the insider, who over the past year has sold a total of 187,021 shares and purchased none.

Christopher Anzalone has been with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc for several years, leading the company as its CEO. Under his leadership, the company has made significant strides in its field. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that develops medicines to treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a broad portfolio of RNA chemistries and efficient modes of delivery, Arrowhead's therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep and durable knockdown of target genes.

The insider's recent sell has raised some eyebrows in the market, especially considering the company's insider transaction history. Over the past year, there have been zero insider buys and 17 insider sells for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. This trend is illustrated in the following image:

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading for $24.21 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $2.53 billion. This is a significant figure, but it's also important to consider the company's valuation in relation to its GF Value.

With a price of $24.21 and a GuruFocus Value of $81.17, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.3. This suggests that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before buying. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. The following image provides a visual representation of this valuation:

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, coupled with the company's valuation and insider transaction history, suggests that investors should approach this stock with caution. While the company has a strong leader in Christopher Anzalone and is making strides in its field, the lack of insider buys and the stock's possible value trap status are cause for concern.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice.

