SJW Group Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Diluted Earnings Per Share Increase and Dividend Declared

Key Highlights from SJW Group's Q3 2023 Earnings Report

Author's Avatar
7 minutes ago
Summary
  • Diluted earnings per share increased by $0.31 year-over-year to $1.13
  • Invested $196 million in infrastructure through the first nine months of 2023
  • Completed acquisitions of KT Water Development and KT Water Resources
  • Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share
  • Increased 2023 guidance to $2.65 to $2.70 from $2.40 to $2.50
Article's Main Image

SJW Group (SJW, Financial) announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on October 30, 2023. The company reported diluted earnings of $1.13 per share, marking a year-over-year increase of $0.31. SJW Group also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share.

Financial Performance

Net income for the quarter was $36.2 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, up 45% compared to $25.0 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year. The increase was primarily driven by rate filings in Connecticut and Maine, the delay in SJWC's 2022 GRC, and higher customer usage.

Operating revenue for the quarter was $204.8 million, up 16% compared to $176.0 million for the same quarter last year. The increase was primarily driven by $22.6 million in rate filings, higher customer usage of $8.3 million driven primarily by weather conditions and the end of California mandatory water conservation requirements, and customer growth of $1.1 million.

Operating Expenses and Investments

Operating expenses for the quarter were $148.2 million, up 7% compared to $138.4 million for the same quarter last year. This change in operating expenses reflects an increase in water production expenses of $9.0 million, to $82.6 million in the third quarter 2023 compared to $73.6 million in the same quarter last year.

SJW Group invested $196 million in infrastructure and water supply during the first nine months of 2023, which is approximately 77% of the 2023 capital expenditures budget. The company plans to invest more than $1.6 billion in capital over the next 5 years to build and maintain its water and wastewater operations.

Dividend and Earnings Guidance

The directors of SJW Group have declared a quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.38 per share, payable on December 1, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 6, 2023.

In consideration of the year-to-date results, SJW Group is increasing the company’s 2023 full-year guidance to a net income per diluted common share of $2.65 to $2.70 range from the previous $2.40 to $2.50.

Eric W. Thornburg, SJW Group Chair, CEO, and President, expressed satisfaction with the company's third quarter financial results and operating performance. He stated, "We made solid progress towards meeting our annual capital expenditure goals, with $196 million invested to date in improving and maintaining our water supply and infrastructure across our local operations."

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from SJW Group for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.