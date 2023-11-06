ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) Q3 2023 Earnings: Revenue and Net Income Exceed Expectations

Record revenue in automotive and industrial end markets with notable improvements in silicon carbide operation

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Summary
  • ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) reported Q3 2023 revenue of $2,180.8 million, slightly below Q3 2022's $2,192.6 million.
  • Net income attributable to ON Semiconductor Corporation was $582.7 million, a significant increase from $311.9 million in Q3 2022.
  • Operating margin stood at 31.5%, up from 19.4% in Q3 2022.
  • The company's Q4 2023 outlook projects revenue between $1,950 to $2,050 million.
Article's Main Image

ON Semiconductor Corp (ON, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report on October 30, 2023. Despite market softness, the company demonstrated resilience with a solid quarter, driven by a disciplined approach and execution. The company achieved record revenue in the automotive and industrial end markets and made significant strides in its silicon carbide operation.

Financial Highlights

ON Semiconductor Corp (ON, Financial) reported Q3 2023 revenue of $2,180.8 million, a slight decrease from Q3 2022's revenue of $2,192.6 million. The company's gross margin was 47.3%, slightly lower than the 48.3% reported in Q3 2022. The operating margin improved significantly to 31.5% from 19.4% in the same period last year.

Net income attributable to ON Semiconductor Corporation for Q3 2023 was $582.7 million, a substantial increase from $311.9 million in Q3 2022. Diluted earnings per share also increased to $1.29 from $0.70 in Q3 2022.

Revenue Summary

The company's Power Solutions Group (PSG) reported a 10% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $1,230.6 million in Q3 2023. However, the Analog Solutions Group (ASG) and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG) saw a decrease in revenue by 15% and 4% respectively.

Q4 2023 Outlook

For Q4 2023, ON Semiconductor Corp (ON, Financial) projects GAAP revenue to be in the range of $1,950 to $2,050 million, with a gross margin between 45.4% to 47.4%. The company expects diluted earnings per share to be between $1.10 to $1.24.

Company Overview

ON Semiconductor Corp (ON, Financial) is a leading provider of semiconductor-based solutions, driving disruptive innovations for a better future. The company focuses on automotive and industrial end-markets, accelerating change in megatrends such as vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from ON Semiconductor Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.