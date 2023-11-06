Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Net Income Rises to $37 Million

Company sees a 76% increase in net income compared to Q3 2022, despite a 3% drop in net sales

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Summary
  • Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW) reported net income of $37 million for Q3 2023, a significant increase from $21 million in Q3 2022.
  • Net sales for the quarter were $520 million, down 3% from the same period last year.
  • The company reduced its net debt by $69 million from the second quarter of this year, totaling a reduction of $416 million since 2020.
  • Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW) repurchased $5 million of outstanding shares, with $10 million remaining under the program.
Article's Main Image

Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW, Financial), a leading supplier of quality tissue and bleached paperboard products, announced its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023, on October 30, 2023. The company reported an outstanding performance driven by strong operational results and continued market strength in tissue.

Financial Highlights

Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW, Financial) reported net sales of $520 million for Q3 2023, a decrease of 3% from $539 million in Q3 2022. Despite the drop in sales, the company's net income rose to $37 million, or $2.17 per diluted share, from $21 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, in the same period last year. The company's adjusted net income was also $37 million, $6 million higher than Q3 2022. The adjusted EBITDA of $81 million was $3 million higher than the same quarter of the previous year, and the adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 15% from 14%.

For the first nine months of 2023, Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW, Financial) reported net sales of $1.6 billion, a slight increase compared to the same period in 2022. Net income for the first nine months of 2023 was $90 million, or $5.29 per diluted share, compared to $52 million, or $3.04 per diluted share, for the same period in 2022.

Segment Performance

The Pulp and Paperboard segment reported net sales of $261 million for Q3 2023, down 13% compared to Q3 2022. The segment's operating income for Q3 2023 was $43 million, compared to $64 million for Q3 2022. The decrease in operating income and Adjusted EBITDA were primarily driven by lower sales volumes and sales prices, planned production downtime to manage inventories, partially offset by lower input costs.

On the other hand, the Consumer Products segment reported net sales of $259 million for Q3 2023, up 8% compared to Q3 2022. The segment's operating income for Q3 2023 was $31 million compared to operating income of $5 million in Q3 2022. The increase in operating income and Adjusted EBITDA were driven by higher sales prices and lower input costs, primarily in pulp, freight, chemicals, and energy.

Company Outlook

Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW, Financial) remains optimistic about its strong performance in tissue continuing into the next year, driven by stable demand and improved cost structure. The company also expects a gradual recovery in paperboard volumes starting in 2024. The refinancing of the 2025 notes will improve the company's financial flexibility and position it to continue to invest in its business and take advantage of strategic opportunities as they arise.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Clearwater Paper Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.