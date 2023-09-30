Released on October 30, 2023, Arista Networks Inc (ANET, Financial)'s Q3 2023 earnings report showcased a robust financial performance. The company's revenue reached $1.509 billion, a 3.5% increase from Q2 2023 and a 28.3% rise from Q3 2022. The GAAP net income stood at $545.3 million, or $1.72 per diluted share, a significant increase from $354.0 million, or $1.13 per diluted share in Q3 2022.

Financial Highlights and Company Achievements

According to Jayshree Ullal, President and CEO of Arista Networks, the company's strong financial results were driven by customer momentum in both enterprise and cloud/AI sectors. The GAAP gross margin improved to 62.4% from 60.6% in Q2 2023 and 60.3% in Q3 2022. The non-GAAP gross margin also saw an improvement, reaching 63.1% compared to 61.3% in Q2 2023 and 61.2% in Q3 2022. The non-GAAP net income increased to $581.4 million, or $1.83 per diluted share, from $391.9 million, or $1.25 per diluted share in Q3 2022.

Ita Brennan, Arista’s CFO, commented on the company's financial results, stating,

The team continues to demonstrate strong discipline, working to normalize supply chain metrics while delivering incremental improvements to our 2023 outlook, which now calls for year-over-year revenue growth in excess of 33%."

Among the company's notable achievements, Arista was appointed by Spark as a private cloud networking provider and was recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Greenest Companies.

Financial Outlook

For Q4 2023, Arista Networks Inc (ANET, Financial) expects revenue to be between $1.500 billion to $1.550 billion, with a non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 63% and a non-GAAP operating margin of approximately 42%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Statements

As of September 30, 2023, Arista Networks Inc (ANET, Financial) had cash and cash equivalents of $1.748 billion. The total current assets stood at $7.654 billion, while total liabilities were $2.563 billion. The net cash provided by operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $1.507 billion.

The company's strong financial performance and positive outlook reflect its robust business model and strategic initiatives. Arista Networks Inc (ANET, Financial) continues to demonstrate its commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Arista Networks Inc for further details.