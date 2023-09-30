Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Revenue and Net Income Surge

Strong financial performance with significant growth in revenue and net income

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue for Q3 2023 reached $1.509 billion, marking a 28.3% increase from Q3 2022
  • GAAP net income stood at $545.3 million, a substantial rise from $354.0 million in Q3 2022
  • GAAP gross margin improved to 62.4% from 60.3% in the same period last year
  • Non-GAAP net income also increased to $581.4 million from $391.9 million in Q3 2022
Article's Main Image

Released on October 30, 2023, Arista Networks Inc (ANET, Financial)'s Q3 2023 earnings report showcased a robust financial performance. The company's revenue reached $1.509 billion, a 3.5% increase from Q2 2023 and a 28.3% rise from Q3 2022. The GAAP net income stood at $545.3 million, or $1.72 per diluted share, a significant increase from $354.0 million, or $1.13 per diluted share in Q3 2022.

Financial Highlights and Company Achievements

According to Jayshree Ullal, President and CEO of Arista Networks, the company's strong financial results were driven by customer momentum in both enterprise and cloud/AI sectors. The GAAP gross margin improved to 62.4% from 60.6% in Q2 2023 and 60.3% in Q3 2022. The non-GAAP gross margin also saw an improvement, reaching 63.1% compared to 61.3% in Q2 2023 and 61.2% in Q3 2022. The non-GAAP net income increased to $581.4 million, or $1.83 per diluted share, from $391.9 million, or $1.25 per diluted share in Q3 2022.

Ita Brennan, Arista’s CFO, commented on the company's financial results, stating,

The team continues to demonstrate strong discipline, working to normalize supply chain metrics while delivering incremental improvements to our 2023 outlook, which now calls for year-over-year revenue growth in excess of 33%."

Among the company's notable achievements, Arista was appointed by Spark as a private cloud networking provider and was recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Greenest Companies.

Financial Outlook

For Q4 2023, Arista Networks Inc (ANET, Financial) expects revenue to be between $1.500 billion to $1.550 billion, with a non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 63% and a non-GAAP operating margin of approximately 42%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Statements

As of September 30, 2023, Arista Networks Inc (ANET, Financial) had cash and cash equivalents of $1.748 billion. The total current assets stood at $7.654 billion, while total liabilities were $2.563 billion. The net cash provided by operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $1.507 billion.

The company's strong financial performance and positive outlook reflect its robust business model and strategic initiatives. Arista Networks Inc (ANET, Financial) continues to demonstrate its commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Arista Networks Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.