Ask Sidoxia Capital's Wade Slome an Investing Question

Founded in 2008, Slome's Newport Beach, California-based firm, whose name stems from the Greek word for optimism, focuses on the long term, seeing volatility and uncertainty as an opportunity to buy high-quality companies at a discount.

With an approach centered on the premise share prices follow earnings, the firm invests in companies that achieve above-average earnings and are leaders in their respective markets. It conducts extensive research through a proprietary quantitative model called the Sidoxia Holy Grail Rankings System, or SHGR. The model provides objective and original research on potential investments based on economic data, demographic trends and company-specific fundamentals.

Besides his work at Sidoxia, Slome is an instructor at the University of California, Irvine extension department, where he teaches the Advanced Stock Investment course. He is also the lead editor of the Investing Caffeine blog.

Slome has also been a speaker at the GuruFocus Value Conference in Omaha, Nebraska.

