CarParts.com Inc (PRTS) Reports Record Q3 Sales Amid Operational Challenges

Company sees 15th consecutive quarter of YoY growth despite increased operating expenses

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Summary
  • CarParts.com Inc (PRTS) reported its highest third-quarter sales in company history, with net sales reaching $166.9 million, a 1% increase YoY.
  • The company's gross profit decreased by 2% to $54.8 million, with gross margin decreasing by 120 basis points to 32.9% due to higher outbound transportation costs and a shift in product mix.
  • Total operating expenses increased to $57.7 million, primarily driven by investments in the business and higher advertising expense.
  • The company reported a net loss of $2.5 million, compared to a net loss of $0.9 million in the year-ago quarter.
Article's Main Image

CarParts.com Inc (PRTS, Financial), a leading eCommerce provider of automotive parts and accessories, released its earnings report for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on October 30, 2023. The company reported its highest third-quarter sales in its history, marking the 15th consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth. However, increased operating expenses and a shift in product mix led to a net loss for the quarter.

Financial Highlights

Net sales for the third quarter of 2023 were $166.9 million, up 1% from the year-ago quarter. Despite the increase in sales, gross profit decreased by 2% to $54.8 million compared to $56.1 million in the year-ago quarter. The decrease in gross margin to 32.9% was primarily driven by higher outbound transportation costs and a shift in product mix.

Total operating expenses for the quarter were $57.7 million, up from $56.7 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily driven by investments in the business and higher advertising expense, partially offset by a decrease in fulfillment expense due to an improvement in distribution center fulfillment costs.

The company reported a net loss of $2.5 million for the quarter, compared to a net loss of $0.9 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $3.0 million, down from $6.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

Management Commentary

“At CarParts.com, we put the customer at the center of everything we do. Focusing on strategic priorities that we believe are making our company significantly more valuable and will benefit our stakeholders for years to come,” said David Meniane, CEO of CarParts.com. “Today we reported our 15th consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth with $167 million in revenue, up 17% on a two-year stack. We generated strong unit growth and I’m proud of the results despite a softening consumer environment. We believe that as consumer confidence rebounds, we will be well positioned to support them with the parts and resources they need.”

Financial Outlook

As of September 30, 2023, CarParts.com Inc (PRTS, Financial) had a cash balance of $66.7 million and no revolver debt, compared to no revolver debt and a $18.8 million cash balance at the prior fiscal year-end December 31, 2022. The company continues to focus on strategic priorities to drive growth and create value for its stakeholders.

About CarParts.com Inc (PRTS, Financial)

CarParts.com Inc (PRTS) is a leading eCommerce provider of automotive parts and accessories. The company's easy-to-use, mobile-friendly website and app allow drivers to access quality parts and services without the guesswork typically associated with car repair or the added expense of brick-and-mortar stores. CarParts.com Inc (PRTS) is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from CarParts.com Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.