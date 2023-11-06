Boise Cascade Co (BCC, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report on October 30, 2023. The company reported a net income of $143.1 million, or $3.58 per share, on sales of $1.8 billion for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. This is a significant decrease compared to the net income of $219.6 million, or $5.52 per share, on sales of $2.2 billion for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Financial Performance and Highlights

Boise Cascade Co's Wood Products sales decreased by 13% to $515.2 million, and the Wood Products income decreased by 36% to $99.6 million. The Building Materials Distribution sales also decreased by 15% to $1,670.3 million, and its income decreased by 37% to $97.1 million.

Despite the decrease in sales and income, the company completed the acquisition of BROSCO, which supports BMD's growth in the door and millwork business and brings immediate scale in the Northeast markets. The company also declared quarterly and special dividends of $0.20 per share and $5.00 per share, respectively, on their common stock.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Boise Cascade Co ended Q3 2023 with $1,273.0 million of cash and cash equivalents and $395.9 million of undrawn committed bank line availability, for total available liquidity of $1,668.9 million. The company had $445.1 million of outstanding debt at the end of September 2023.

Outlook

The company's demand for products is correlated with new residential construction, residential repair-and-remodeling activity, and light commercial construction. Despite economic uncertainties, escalating mortgage rates, and home affordability challenges, the company is well-positioned to navigate market uncertainties as near-term demand for new residential construction evolves.

About Boise Cascade Co

Boise Cascade Co is one of the largest producers of engineered wood products and plywood in North America and a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.bc.com.

