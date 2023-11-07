Lightbridge Corp (LTBR) Announces Q3 2023 Financial Results

Company Maintains Strong Working Capital Position with No Debt

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Lightbridge Corp (LTBR) announced its Q3 2023 financial results, maintaining a working capital position of $28.6 million with no debt.
  • Cash and cash equivalents increased by $0.3 million to $29.2 million compared to $28.9 million at the end of 2022.
  • Net loss for Q3 2023 was $1.8 million, a decrease from $2.0 million in Q3 2022.
  • General and administrative expenses decreased by $0.4 million compared to the same period last year.
Article's Main Image

Lightbridge Corp (LTBR, Financial), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on October 30, 2023. The company reported maintaining a strong working capital position of $28.6 million with no debt.

Financial Highlights

Lightbridge Corp (LTBR, Financial) reported a working capital position of $28.6 million at the end of Q3 2023. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $29.2 million, marking an increase of $0.3 million from $28.9 million at the end of 2022. The company reported no debt.

Cash Flows Summary

Cash used in operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $4.1 million. Cash provided by financing activities for the same period was $4.5 million, a decrease of $6.1 million compared to the same period in 2022. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the net proceeds from the issuance of common stock by the company's at-the-market (ATM) facility in the first nine months of 2023.

Balance Sheet Summary

As of September 30, 2023, total assets were $30.1 million, and total liabilities were $0.9 million. Working capital was $28.6 million at the end of Q3 2023, slightly down from $28.7 million at the end of 2022.

Operations Summary

General and administrative expenses amounted to $1.6 million for Q3 2023, compared to $2.0 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease of $0.4 million was primarily due to a decrease in employee compensation and employee benefits of $0.5 million, and a decrease in insurance expense of $0.1 million.

Research and development expenses amounted to $0.5 million for Q3 2023, compared to $0.2 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of $0.3 million. This increase was primarily due to an increase in project labor costs incurred from the U.S. National Laboratories of $0.2 million.

Net loss for Q3 2023 was $1.8 million, a decrease from $2.0 million for the same period in 2022.

Lightbridge Corp (LTBR, Financial) continues to make progress in its fuel development efforts, with recent advancements in Romania and strategic partnerships with Idaho National Laboratory, MIT, and Texas A&M.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Lightbridge Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.