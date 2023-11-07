Value-focused investors are constantly seeking stocks that are priced below their intrinsic value. One stock that deserves attention is Realty Income Corp (O, Financial), which is currently priced at $46.22 and has recorded a loss of 5.67% in a day and a 3-month decrease of 23.75%. According to its GF Value, the stock's fair valuation stands at $74.45.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is an exclusive method that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on three factors: historical multiples that the stock has traded at, GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is a useful tool for predicting future returns based on the stock's current price in relation to its GF Value.

Unpacking the Risks Associated with Realtyome

Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, there are certain risk factors associated with Realtyome (O, Financial) that should not be overlooked. These risks are primarily reflected through its low Altman Z-score of 0.93, and a Beneish M-Score of -1.77 that exceeds -1.78, the threshold for potential earnings manipulation. These indicators suggest that Realtyome, despite its apparent undervaluation, might be a potential value trap. This complexity underlines the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making.

Decoding the Altman Z-Score and Beneish M-Score

The Altman Z-score is a financial model that predicts the probability of a company entering bankruptcy within a two-year time frame. A score below 1.8 suggests a high likelihood of financial distress, while a score above 3 indicates a low risk. On the other hand, the Beneish M-Score is based on eight financial variables that reflect different aspects of a company's financial performance and position. These include Days Sales Outstanding (DSO), Gross Margin (GM), Total Long-term Assets Less Property, Plant and Equipment over Total Assets (TATA), change in Revenue (∆REV), change in Depreciation and Amortization (∆DA), change in Selling, General and Admin expenses (∆SGA), change in Debt-to-Asset Ratio (∆LVG), and Net Income Less Non-Operating Income and Cash Flow from Operations over Total Assets (∆NOATA).

An Overview of Realtyome

Realty Income Corp (O, Financial) owns roughly 13,100 properties, most of which are freestanding, single-tenant, triple-net-leased retail properties. Its properties are located in 49 states and Puerto Rico and are leased to 250 tenants from 47 industries. Recent acquisitions have added industrial, gaming, office, manufacturing, and distribution properties, which make up roughly 17% of revenue. The company's market cap is $32.80 billion, with sales amounting to $3.70 billion.

Dissecting Realtyome's Low Altman Z-Score

A close examination of Realtyome's Altman Z-score suggests that the company's financial health may be weak, indicating potential financial distress. This is reflected in its rising Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) over the past three years (2021: 52.90; 2022: 53.98; 2023: 56.10), indicating possible aggressive revenue recognition practices or potential earnings manipulation. Furthermore, the company's Gross Margin has contracted by 1.64% over the past three years (2021: 93.46; 2022: 93.63; 2023: 92.25), which could negatively impact profitability and financial stability. Lastly, the significant surge in revenue over the past year (2021: 1,723.66; 2022: 2,792.67; 2023: 3,689.52), with a rise of 62.02 %, could potentially signal aggressive income recognition or sales manipulation tactics.

Conclusion: Is Realtyome a Value Trap?

Given the low Altman Z-Score, high Beneish M-Score, rising DSO, contracting Gross Margin, and significant surge in revenue, Realtyome (O, Financial) appears to be a potential value trap despite its currently attractive valuation. These risk factors underscore the importance of comprehensive due diligence before making an investment decision.

GuruFocus Premium members can find stocks with high Altman Z-Score using the following Screener: Walter Schloss Screen . To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.