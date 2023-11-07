Unveiling MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

An in-depth analysis of MarketAxess Holdings' intrinsic value, financial strength, and growth prospects

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX, Financial) recently posted a 3.95% daily gain, contrasting its 3-month loss of 20.8%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 6.59, we delve into the question: Is the stock significantly undervalued? This article presents a comprehensive valuation analysis of MKTX, encouraging readers to explore the financial health, growth prospects, and intrinsic value of the company.

Company Introduction

Founded in 2000, MarketAxess Holdings is a leading electronic fixed-income trading platform that connects broker/dealers and institutional investors. The company is primarily focused on credit-based fixed income securities. Its main trading products are U.S. investment-grade and high-yield bonds, Eurobonds, and Emerging Market corporate debt. In recent years, the company has expanded more aggressively into Treasuries and municipal bonds. The company also provides pre- and post-trade services. Despite its current stock price of $214.15, the GF Value estimates its fair value at $366.95.

1719119991992807424.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Based on the GF Value, MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. Given this, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1719119958627119104.png

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with strong financial strength reduces the risk of permanent loss. MarketAxess Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 5.55, which is better than 59.89% of 758 companies in the Capital Markets industry. The overall financial strength of MarketAxess Holdings is 9 out of 10, indicating a strong financial position.

1719120012972716032.png

Profitability and Growth

Companies with consistent profitability over the long term offer less risk for investors. MarketAxess Holdings has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Its operating margin is 43.05%, which ranks better than 80.28% of 649 companies in the Capital Markets industry. Overall, the profitability of MarketAxess Holdings is ranked 10 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Company growth is a critical factor in valuation. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of MarketAxess Holdings is 12.3%, which ranks better than 60.79% of 681 companies in the Capital Markets industry. However, the 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 12.2%, which ranks worse than 50.32% of 473 companies in the Capital Markets industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) can indicate its profitability. MarketAxess Holdings's ROIC is 28.73, and its WACC is 10.74, implying the company is creating value for shareholders.

1719120032077770752.png

Conclusion

In summary, MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is robust. However, its growth ranks worse than 50.32% of 473 companies in the Capital Markets industry. To learn more about MarketAxess Holdings stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.