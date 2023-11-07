Unveiling Franco-Nevada (FNV)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A deep analysis of Franco-Nevada Corp's market value, financial strength, profitability and growth prospects.

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

With a daily loss of -8.15% and a 3-month loss of -12.13%, Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV, Financial) has an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 3.44. Despite these figures, the question remains: is the stock modestly undervalued? This article provides a comprehensive valuation analysis of Franco-Nevada, encouraging readers to delve into the following in-depth examination.

Company Introduction

Franco-Nevada Corp is a precious-metals-focused royalty and investment company. The company owns a diversified portfolio of precious metals and royalty streams, which is actively managed to generate the bulk of its revenue from gold, silver, and platinum. The company does not operate mines, develop projects, or conduct exploration. Franco-Nevada's short-term financial performance is linked to the price of commodities and the amount of production from its portfolio of producing assets. Its long-term performance is affected by the availability of exploration and development capital. The company holds a portfolio of assets, diversified by commodity, revenue type, and stage of a project, primarily located in the United States, Canada, and Australia.

At its current price of $126.27 per share, Franco-Nevada has a market cap of $24.30 billion, making it a significant player in the industry. But how does this compare to the company's GF Value, an estimation of fair value?

1719122149043662848.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock, derived from a unique method. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. This is calculated based on three key factors:

  1. Historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) at which the stock has traded.
  2. A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  3. Future estimates of business performance.

According to the GF Value calculation, Franco-Nevada's stock appears to be modestly undervalued. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1719122130525810688.png

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Evaluating Franco-Nevada's Financial Strength

Financial strength is a crucial factor to consider before investing in a company. Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. A good initial perspective on a company's financial strength can be gained by looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Franco-Nevada has a cash-to-debt ratio of 10000, which ranks better than 99.96% of 2642 companies in the Metals & Mining industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Franco-Nevada's financial strength as 9 out of 10, suggesting a strong balance sheet.

1719122170833072128.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Franco-Nevada has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $1.20 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $3.44. Its operating margin of 60.5% is better than 97.59% of 870 companies in the Metals & Mining industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Franco-Nevada's profitability as strong.

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Franco-Nevada is16.2%, which ranks better than 61.18% of 595 companies in the Metals & Mining industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 18.5%, which ranks better than 60.35% of 1851 companies in the Metals & Mining industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Franco-Nevada's return on invested capital is 11.79, and its cost of capital is 7.34.

1719122189816492032.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Franco-Nevada's stock appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is robust. Its growth ranks better than 60.35% of 1851 companies in the Metals & Mining industry. To learn more about Franco-Nevada stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliver above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.