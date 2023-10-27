On October 27, 2023, Michael Robinson, a director at CrossFirst Bankshares Inc (CFB, Financial), sold 25,478 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at the company, which we will explore in more detail.

Michael Robinson is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the banking industry. He has been a director at CrossFirst Bankshares Inc, a company that provides a range of banking and financial services. The company's services include personal and business banking, lending, and wealth management. Its mission is to be a trusted financial partner to its customers, helping them manage and grow their financial assets.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 53,111 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale represents a significant portion of the insider's transactions over the past year.

The insider transaction history for CrossFirst Bankshares Inc shows a trend of more insider selling than buying. Over the past year, there have been 3 insider buys and 5 insider sells. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of CrossFirst Bankshares Inc were trading for $10.31 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $516.612 million. The price-earnings ratio is 8.45, which is higher than the industry median of 8.07 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance, CrossFirst Bankshares Inc is significantly undervalued. With a price of $10.31 and a GuruFocus Value of $18.15, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.57.

In conclusion, the recent sale of shares by the insider could be a signal of overvaluation from the insider's perspective. However, according to the GuruFocus Value, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued. Investors should consider these factors and their own analysis when making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.