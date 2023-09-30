Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results and Progress in Clinical Trials

Company's cash position remains strong, R&D expenses increase, and net loss widens

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) reported a net loss of $60.2 million for Q3 2023, compared to a net loss of $41.4 million for the same period in 2022.
  • The company's cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities stood at $157.8 million as of September 30, 2023.
  • R&D expenses increased to $55.3 million for Q3 2023, up from $34.7 million in Q3 2022.
  • Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) made significant progress in its ACHIEVE and DELIVER clinical trials.
Article's Main Image

On October 30, 2023, Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN, Financial), a clinical-stage muscle disease company, released its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The company also provided updates on its ongoing ACHIEVE and DELIVER clinical trials.

Financial Highlights

As of September 30, 2023, Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN, Financial) held $157.8 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. This is expected to fund the company's operations through 2024. The company's R&D expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, were $55.3 million, a significant increase from $34.7 million for the same period in 2022. General and administrative (G&A) expenses were slightly down at $7.0 million for Q3 2023, compared to $7.6 million for Q3 2022.

The company reported a net loss of $60.2 million, or $0.99 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. This is a wider loss compared to $41.4 million, or $0.80 per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2022.

Clinical Trials Update

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN, Financial) reported significant progress in its ACHIEVE and DELIVER clinical trials. The ACHIEVE trial of DYNE-101 in DM1 is fully enrolled through the 3.4 mg/kg cohort, and the DELIVER trial of DYNE-251 in DMD is fully enrolled through the 10 mg/kg cohort. The safety profile in both trials has supported dose escalation to a combined nine cohorts with over 300 doses administered to date.

Joshua Brumm, president and chief executive officer of Dyne, stated,

We’ve made tremendous progress in our ACHIEVE and DELIVER trials with more than 72 patients enrolled and over 300 doses administered thus far. To date, the safety profile in the clinic has been favorable for DYNE-101 and DYNE-251 and has supported dose escalation to a combined nine cohorts across both trials."

Looking Ahead

The company plans to present initial ACHIEVE and DELIVER data at a company event around the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in early January 2024. This will include safety, biomarker of splicing, and functional outcome of Myotonia in DM1; and safety and dystrophin expression in DMD.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Dyne Therapeutics Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.