Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW) Q3 2023 Earnings: Net Sales Down 13.2%, Net Income Drops 56.3%

Despite challenges, the company sees improved results in its Solutions segment

Author's Avatar
21 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net sales for Q3 2023 stood at $144.1 million, down 13.2% from Q3 2022
  • Net income for the quarter was $5.8 million, a decrease of 56.3% compared to the same period last year
  • Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2023 was $17.3 million, down from $25.1 million in Q3 2022
  • The Work Truck Solutions segment saw an increase in net sales to $68.2 million, up from $57.9 million in Q3 2022
Article's Main Image

On October 31, 2023, Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW, Financial), North America’s premier manufacturer and upfitter of work truck attachments and equipment, announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a decrease in net sales and net income compared to the same period last year, but saw improved results in its Solutions segment.

Financial Highlights

Net sales for the third quarter of 2023 were $144.1 million, down from $166.1 million in the same period last year. The company's net income for the quarter stood at $5.8 million, a significant decrease from $13.3 million in Q3 2022. The diluted EPS was $0.24, down from $0.56 in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $17.3 million, compared to $25.1 million in Q3 2022.

Segment Performance

The Work Truck Attachments segment reported net sales of $75.9 million in Q3 2023, down from $108.2 million in Q3 2022. However, the Work Truck Solutions segment saw an increase in net sales to $68.2 million, up from $57.9 million in the same period last year.

Management Commentary

Bob McCormick, President, and CEO of Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW, Financial), commented on the results,

While at first glance our results show negative comparisons to the same period last year in aggregate, there are plenty of positive elements to our results this quarter. Our Solutions segment produced much improved results, increasing the velocity of upfits moving through our facilities and starting to operate more effectively as we knew they could."

Outlook

Despite the challenges, the company remains optimistic about its future performance. Sarah Lauber, Executive Vice President and CFO, stated,

Based on new information regarding dealer inventories and retail activity in Attachments, we have decided it is prudent to adjust our guidance ranges. The good news is demand and backlog remain solid in the Solutions segment."

Financial Statements

The company's financial statements, including the Consolidated Balance Sheets, Consolidated Statements of Income, Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, and Segment Disclosures, are available in the original earnings release.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Douglas Dynamics Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.