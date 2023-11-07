TopBuild Corp (BLD) Reports 9.0% Increase in Net Income for Q3 2023

Company's Sales Rise by 1.9% and Operating Profit Grows by 6.6%

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • TopBuild Corp (BLD) reports a 9.0% increase in net income for Q3 2023.
  • The company's sales rose by 1.9% and operating profit grew by 6.6%.
  • TopBuild Corp (BLD) has completed four acquisitions expected to contribute approximately $173 million in annual revenue.
  • The company's 2023 outlook projects sales between $5,130 million and $5,210 million.
Article's Main Image

TopBuild Corp (BLD, Financial) released its earnings report on October 31, 2023, revealing a 9.0% increase in net income for the third quarter of 2023. The company's sales rose by 1.9% and operating profit grew by 6.6% compared to the same period in 2022.

Financial Highlights

TopBuild Corp (BLD, Financial) reported sales of $1,326,120, marking a 1.9% increase. The company's gross margin improved by 130 basis points to 31.7%, while its operating profit rose by 6.6% to reach $237,492. The net income for the quarter was $167,602, a 9.0% increase, and net income per diluted share was $5.27, up by 10.7%.

Performance of Business Segments

Both the Installation and Specialty Distribution segments reported mid-single digit volume growth related to the commercial and industrial end markets they serve. The Installation segment reported sales of $821,673, while the Specialty Distribution segment reported sales of $571,009.

Acquisitions and 2023 Outlook

TopBuild Corp (BLD, Financial) has completed four acquisitions expected to contribute approximately $173 million in annual revenue. The company's 2023 outlook projects sales between $5,130 million and $5,210 million, and adjusted EBITDA between $1,025 million and $1,055 million.

CEO Commentary

TopBuild continues to perform well and produce solid operating results, a testament to our teams hard work and focus on profitable growth. We are particularly pleased with the performance of our non-residential business. Our strong track record of executing on our plan can be attributed, in part, to our relentless focus on driving improvements in both productivity and operational efficiencies. In addition, our unique and diversified business model provides multiple avenues for growth, and we see continued opportunities in all three end markets we serve." - ROBERT BUCK, PRESIDENT & CEO, TOPBUILD

TopBuild Corp (BLD, Financial) is a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from TopBuild Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.