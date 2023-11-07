IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Revenue Down 14%, Gross Margin Improves to 44.1%

A detailed look at IPG Photonics Corp's Q3 2023 financial results

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP) reported a 14% decrease in revenue for Q3 2023, with earnings per diluted share down by 21%.
  • The company's gross margin improved to 44.1%, driven by a focus on reducing costs and improving manufacturing efficiency.
  • Operating income fell by 40% compared to the same period in 2022.
  • Net income attributable to IPG Photonics Corporation decreased by 28%.
Article's Main Image

IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report on October 31, 2023. The company reported a decrease in revenue by 14% to $301.4 million, compared to $349.0 million in Q3 2022. The company's gross margin improved to 44.1% from 43.1% in the same period last year, driven by a continued focus on reducing manufacturing costs and improving efficiency.

Financial Performance

Operating income for the quarter was $55.7 million, a decrease of 40% from $93.2 million in Q3 2022. The operating margin was 18.5%, compared to 26.7% in the same period last year. Net income attributable to IPG Photonics Corporation was $55.0 million, a decrease of 28% from $76.3 million in Q3 2022. Earnings per diluted share were $1.16, down 21% from $1.47 in Q3 2022.

Management Commentary

We are navigating through a challenging capital investment cycle and our materials processing sales were impacted by weak global industrial demand and reduced investments in electric vehicle battery capacity in China. Nevertheless, we saw growth in welding applications outside of China, including handheld and e-mobility, and increased demand in 3D printing applications. Our medical sales also increased following an inventory adjustment by a large customer in the prior quarter," said Dr. Eugene Scherbakov, IPG Photonics' Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Highlights

Third quarter revenue of $301 million decreased 14% year over year. Changes in foreign exchange rates reduced revenue by approximately $6 million or 2%. Materials processing sales accounted for 88% of total revenue and decreased 15% year over year. The decline was due to lower revenue in cutting, welding and marking applications in China, partially offset by growth in 3D printing applications and higher handheld welder sales. Emerging growth products sales accounted for 42% of total revenue and were negatively impacted by lower sales to e-mobility applications in China and lower demand in solar cell manufacturing applications.

Business Outlook and Financial Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2023, IPG expects revenue of $270 million to $300 million. The Company expects the fourth quarter tax rate to be approximately 20%, including certain discrete items. IPG anticipates delivering earnings per diluted share in the range of $0.80 to $1.10.

Final Thoughts

Despite the challenges faced in Q3 2023, IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP, Financial) managed to improve its gross margin and continues to focus on reducing costs and improving manufacturing efficiency. The company's outlook for Q4 2023 indicates a cautious optimism, with expected revenue between $270 million and $300 million.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from IPG Photonics Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.