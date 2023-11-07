CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT) Reports 7% YoY Increase in Q2 Total Revenues

Subscription Revenue Surges by 25% Year Over Year

2 hours ago
Summary
  • CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT) announced its fiscal 2024 second quarter financial results, reporting a 7% YoY increase in total revenues.
  • The company's subscription revenue saw a significant surge, growing by 25% YoY.
  • CommVault's total ARR1 grew to $711 million, marking an 18% YoY increase.
  • The company's operating cash flow stood at $40.3 million, with free cash flow2 of $40.1 million.
Article's Main Image

CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT, Financial) released its fiscal 2024 second quarter financial results on October 31, 2023. The company reported a 7% year-over-year increase in total revenues, which amounted to $201.0 million. The growth was primarily driven by the company's hyper-growth SaaS platform. The company's President and CEO, Sanjay Mirchandani, stated, "Our Q2 total revenue growth accelerated, driven by our hyper-growth SaaS platform, and we delivered robust operating margin leverage."

Financial Performance Highlights

CommVault's subscription revenue saw a significant surge, growing by 25% YoY to reach $97.8 million. The company's total ARR1 also saw a substantial increase, growing by 18% YoY to reach $711 million. Subscription ARR1 grew by 32% YoY to reach $530 million.

The company's income from operations (EBIT) was $17.6 million, representing an operating margin of 8.8%. Non-GAAP EBIT2 was $42.0 million, representing an operating margin of 20.9%. The company's operating cash flow stood at $40.3 million, with free cash flow2 of $40.1 million.

Share Repurchases and Future Outlook

During the second quarter, CommVault repurchased $31.3 million, or approximately 442,000 shares of common stock. For the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, the company expects total revenues to be between $206 million and $210 million, and subscription revenue to be between $106 million and $110 million. The non-GAAP operating margin2 is expected to be approximately 21%.

For the full fiscal year 2024, the company expects total revenues to be between $812 million and $822 million, and subscription revenue to be between $408 million and $418 million. The total ARR1 is expected to grow 14% YoY. The non-GAAP operating margin2 is expected to grow between 50 to 100 basis points YoY, and free cash flow2 is expected to be approximately $170 million.

Company Overview

CommVault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a global leader in cloud data protection. The company's industry-leading platform redefines the next generation of data protection as the only solution with comprehensive data protection, proactive data defense, advanced ransomware protection, and a single view across all data. This lets customers secure, defend, and recover their data, applications, and production workloads – on-premises, in the cloud, over SaaS, or spread across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from CommVault Systems Inc for further details.

