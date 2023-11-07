EnPro Industries Inc (NPO) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Sales Down 10.5%, Adjusted EBITDA Down 19.1%

Despite a decline in sales and EBITDA, the company maintains strong cash flow and a well-capitalized balance sheet

2 hours ago
Summary
  • EnPro Industries Inc (NPO) reported Q3 2023 sales of $250.7 million, down 10.5% compared to the same period last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 19.1% to $57.7 million, with a margin of 23.0%.
  • GAAP income from continuing operations attributable to EnPro Industries, Inc. was $8.3 million, compared to $26.2 million of income last year.
  • The company maintains strong cash flow and a well-capitalized balance sheet, providing flexibility for continued growth investments.
Article's Main Image

EnPro Industries Inc (NPO, Financial) announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 on October 31, 2023. The company reported a 10.5% decrease in sales to $250.7 million, compared to $280.1 million in the same period last year. Organic sales were down 10.8%. Adjusted EBITDA declined by 19.1% to $57.7 million, with a margin of 23.0%, down 250 basis points.

Performance Highlights and Challenges

Despite the decline in sales and EBITDA, EnPro Industries Inc (NPO, Financial) reported strong performance in its Sealing Technologies segment, which was offset by weakness in Advanced Surface Technologies. The company's GAAP income from continuing operations attributable to EnPro Industries, Inc. was $8.3 million, compared to $26.2 million of income last year. GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to EnPro Industries, Inc. were $0.39, compared to $1.26 last year.

Financial Achievements and Outlook

Despite the challenges, EnPro Industries Inc (NPO, Financial) maintains strong cash flow from operations and free cash flow, along with a well-capitalized balance sheet. This provides the company with ample flexibility for continued growth investments. The company's balance sheet is strong, and it continues to generate excellent free cash flow. It is investing in organic growth opportunities and productivity enhancements across the company, while prudently pursuing acquisitions that expand its leading-edge capabilities and meet its strategic and financial criteria.

Financial Tables Summary

The company's consolidated financial information reveals a decrease in net sales, income from continuing operations attributable to EnPro Industries, Inc., and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to EnPro Industries, Inc. However, the company generated $154.8 million of cash flow from operating activities of continuing operations during the nine months ended September 30, 2023, and $134.1 million of free cash flow, net of $20.7 million in capital expenditures.

Analysis on Company's Performance

The company's performance in Q3 2023 was impacted by macro headwinds, including a slowdown in the semiconductor industry. However, the company's ability to maintain healthy margins during a semiconductor downturn reflects the benefits of its balanced portfolio and resilient business model. The company is well-positioned to benefit from what is widely expected to be a doubling of the industry in the decade ahead.

Other Pertinent Details

EnPro Industries Inc (NPO, Financial) continues to expect 2023 revenue to remain relatively flat compared to 2022. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share for 2023 are now expected to be toward the lower end of the company's previous guidance ranges of $248 million to $256 million, and $6.70-$7.10, respectively.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from EnPro Industries Inc for further details.

