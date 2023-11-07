Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results: Net Income Decreases by 12%

Despite a decrease in net sales and net income, the company reports an increase in adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per diluted share

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales for Q3 2023 were $2,349 million, a decrease of 4% compared to the same period last year.
  • Net Income for Q3 2023 was $170 million, a decrease of 12% compared to Q3 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2023 was $482 million, an increase of 9% compared to the same period last year.
  • Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share for Q3 2023 were $0.74, an increase of 10% compared to Q3 2022.
Article's Main Image

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK, Financial) released its Q3 2023 financial results on October 31, 2023. The company reported a decrease in net sales and net income compared to the same period last year. However, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per diluted share saw an increase.

Financial Performance

Net Sales for Q3 2023 were $2,349 million, a decrease of 4% compared to Q3 2022. The decrease was driven by $223 million of unfavorable volume/mix, partially offset by $92 million of positive pricing and $29 million of foreign exchange impact. Net Income for Q3 2023 was $170 million, a decrease of 12% compared to the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA and Earnings per Share

Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2023 was $482 million, an increase of 9% compared to Q3 2022. This was positively impacted by $92 million in pricing, $32 million in commodity input cost deflation, $19 million in favorable net performance, and $5 million of foreign exchange impact. This was partially offset by $64 million in unfavorable volume/mix and $43 million in labor, benefits and other inflation. Earnings per Diluted Share for Q3 2023 were $0.55, a decrease of 11% compared to the same period last year. However, Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share were $0.74, an increase of 10% compared to Q3 2022.

Company's Commentary

Michael Doss, the Company’s President and CEO, commented on the results, stating,

Despite the continuing modest impact to packaging volume caused by inventory normalization and some fluctuations in consumer purchasing behavior, we delivered Adjusted EBITDA growth and margin expansion in the quarter."

Outlook for 2023

The company updated its 2023 guidance to reflect current expectations and the acquisition of Bell Incorporated, which closed during the third quarter. Net Sales are expected to be $9.5 billion to $9.6 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $1.875 billion to $1.925 billion. Adjusted Cash Flow is expected to be $600 million to $700 million. Net Leverage Ratio at year-end is expected to be 2.6x to 2.7x Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share (Excluding Amortization of Purchased Intangibles) is expected to be $2.85 to $3.00.

Financial Tables

The company's financial statements, including the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets, and Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, provide detailed information about the company's financial performance. For instance, the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations show that the company's net sales decreased by 4% to $2,349 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $2,451 million in the prior year period. The Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets reveal that the company's total assets increased to $10,905 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $10,328 million as of December 31, 2022. The Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows indicate that the company's net cash provided by operating activities was $702 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Graphic Packaging Holding Co for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.