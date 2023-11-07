Why Arista Networks Inc's Stock Skyrocketed 16% in a Quarter

Arista Networks Inc (ANET, Financial), a leading player in the hardware industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. With a current market cap of $59.59 billion and a stock price of $192.49, the company has experienced a 16.30% increase in its stock price since July 2023. However, the past week has seen a slight dip of -5.79%. According to the GF Value, a measure of a stock's intrinsic value defined by GuruFocus.com, Arista Networks Inc is fairly valued, with a current GF Value of $192.39, up from $174.7 three months ago.

Unveiling Arista Networks Inc

Arista Networks Inc is a renowned provider of networking equipment, primarily selling Ethernet switches and software to data centers. Its flagship product is its extensible operating system (EOS), which runs a single image across all its devices. Since its inception in 2004, the company has steadily gained market share, focusing on high-speed applications. Arista's largest customers include tech giants Microsoft and Meta Platforms, and it derives approximately three-quarters of its sales from North America.

Profitability Analysis

Arista Networks Inc boasts a Profitability Rank of 10/10, indicating a high level of profitability. The company's Operating Margin stands at 36.12%, better than 98.82% of companies in the industry. Its ROE and ROA are 34.94% and 24.78% respectively, both outperforming the majority of industry peers. Furthermore, the company's ROIC of 52.30% is better than 98.78% of companies in the industry. Arista Networks Inc has consistently demonstrated profitability over the past 10 years, outperforming 99.96% of companies.

Growth Prospects

The company's Growth Rank is 10/10, indicating a high level of growth. Arista Networks Inc's 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rates per share are 22.90% and 18.20% respectively, outperforming 88.14% and 89.87% of companies in the industry. The company's future total revenue growth rate estimate is 17.42%, better than 90.66% of companies. Additionally, its 3-year and 5-year EPS without NRI growth rates are 17.10% and 27.00% respectively, with a future EPS without NRI growth rate estimate of 17.64%.

Top Holders of Arista Networks Inc

The top three holders of Arista Networks Inc's stock are Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio), holding 0.66% of shares, Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), holding 0.18% of shares, and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), holding 0.1% of shares.

Competitive Landscape

Arista Networks Inc faces stiff competition in the hardware industry. Its main competitors include Dell Technologies Inc with a market cap of $48.04 billion, HP Inc with a market cap of $25.71 billion, and NetApp Inc with a market cap of $14.94 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arista Networks Inc has demonstrated strong performance in the stock market, with a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. The company's high profitability and growth ranks, coupled with its consistent profitability over the past 10 years, make it a compelling choice for investors. Despite facing competition from industry giants, Arista Networks Inc's future growth prospects look promising, making it a stock to watch in the coming months.

