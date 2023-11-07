Value-focused investors are always on the hunt for stocks that are priced below their intrinsic value. One such stock that merits attention is Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF, Financial). The stock, which is currently priced at $34.02, recorded a gain of 22.71% in a day, despite a 3-month decrease of 48.29%. The stock's fair valuation is $133.64, as indicated by its GF Value.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. It is calculated based on three factors: historical multiples, GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of the business performance. The GF Value Line is the fair value that the stock should be traded at. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Identifying Potential Risks

However, investors need to consider a more in-depth analysis before making an investment decision. Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, certain risk factors associated with Wolfspeed (WOLF, Financial) should not be ignored. These risks are primarily reflected through its low Altman Z-score of 0.52, and the company's revenues per share and Earnings Per Share (EPS) have been on a downward trend over the past five years, which raises a crucial question: Is Wolfspeed a hidden gem or a value trap? These indicators suggest that Wolfspeed, despite its apparent undervaluation, might be a potential value trap.

Deciphering the Altman Z-score

Before delving into the details, let's understand what the Altman Z-score entails. Invented by New York University Professor Edward I. Altman in 1968, the Z-Score is a financial model that predicts the probability of a company entering bankruptcy within a two-year time frame. The Altman Z-Score combines five different financial ratios, each weighted to create a final score. A score below 1.8 suggests a high likelihood of financial distress, while a score above 3 indicates a low risk.

Company Snapshot

Wolfspeed Inc is involved in the manufacturing of wide bandgap semiconductors. It is focused on silicon carbide and gallium nitride materials and devices for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. The company serves applications such as transportation, power supplies, inverters, and wireless systems. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Europe and also has a presence in the United States; China; Japan; South Korea, and other countries.

Breaking Down Wolfspeed's Low Altman Z-Score

A dissection of Wolfspeed's Altman Z-score reveals Wolfspeed's financial health may be weak, suggesting possible financial distress.

Operational Efficiency Indicator: Asset Turnover

When it comes to operational efficiency, a vital indicator for Wolfspeed is its asset turnover. The data from the past three years suggests a decreasing trend in this ratio. The asset turnover ratio reflects how effectively a company is using its assets to generate sales. Therefore, a drop in this ratio can signify reduced operational efficiency, potentially due to underutilization of assets or decreased market demand for the company's products or services.

Warning Signs: Declining Revenues and Earnings

A declining trend in revenues per share is a telltale indicator of a company's potential trouble. In the case of Wolfspeed, both the revenue per share and the 5-year revenue growth rate have shown signs of decline. This pattern may point to underlying challenges such as diminishing demand for Wolfspeed's products, or escalating competition in its market sector. Either scenario can pose serious risks to the company's future performance.

The Red Flag: Sluggish Earnings Growth

The company's earnings picture does not look much brighter. The 3-year EPS without NRI growth rate is sluggish, and the future 3 to 5-year EPS growth estimate does not show a promising uptick. These indicators could suggest the company is struggling to translate sales into profits effectively, a critical element of a successful business model.

Conclusion

Despite its low price-to-fair-value ratio, Wolfspeed's falling revenues and earnings cast a long shadow over its investment attractiveness. Without a clear turnaround strategy, there's a risk that the company's performance could continue to deteriorate, leading to further price declines. In such a scenario, the low price-to-GF-Value ratio may be more indicative of a value trap than a value opportunity.

Useful Tools for Investors

GuruFocus Premium members can find stocks with high Altman Z-Score using the following Screener: Walter Schloss Screen .

Investors can find stocks with good revenue and earnings growth using GuruFocus' Peter Lynch Growth with Low Valuation Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.