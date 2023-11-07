Microsoft: Leveraging AI and the Cloud

In the world of cloud computing, Microsoft Corp. (MSFT, Financial) is not just playing the game; it is redefining it. The fiscal first-quarter 2024 figures are in, and they are staggering, with Microsoft Cloud soaring to $31.8 billion, marking a 24% growth spurt.

Azure, the company's crown jewel, is not just about numbers; it is a story of expanding territories and deepening alliances. With more than 60 data centers globally, Microsoft is not just hosting data; it is hosting digital dreams.

In a digital era where the sky is literally the limit, Microsoft is not just reaching but expanding its territory with robust growth.

Expanding dominance in cloud computing

One of the most significant factors driving Microsoft's rapid growth is its dominance in cloud computing. The Microsoft Cloud, which includes Azure and Microsoft 365, is a pivotal revenue source. In the first quarter, Microsoft Cloud revenue reached an impressive $31.8 billion, signifying remarkable 24% growth. Azure, in particular, continues to gain market share as organizations shift their workloads to the cloud.

Additionally, Microsoft's Azure cloud platform boasts a comprehensive global presence with more than 60 data center regions worldwide. This expansive network enables the company to cater to a diverse range of clients, including digital-first businesses. Furthermore, Microsoft's artificial intelligence infrastructure for training and inference is considered among the best in the industry, cementing its status as a leader in the cloud space.

Moreover, Azure AI is pivotal to Microsoft's growth, providing access to cutting-edge AI models from sources such as OpenAI and Hugging Face. Over 18,000 organizations currently use Azure's OpenAI services, attesting to its appeal. As leading AI startups integrate OpenAI into their solutions, Microsoft's Azure customer base continues to expand.

Azure Arc is also enabling customers to operate applications across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. The growth in Azure Arc customers, numbering 21,000 and experiencing a 140% year-over-year increase, exemplifies the strength of Microsoft's hybrid cloud strategy. Further, being the exclusive cloud provider to run Oracle's database services simplifies the migration of on-premises Oracle (ORCL, Financial) databases to Azure, enticing major clients like PepsiCo (PEP, Financial) and Vodafone (VOD, Financial).

Finally, Microsoft Azure's stature is evident in its selection by numerous companies to host their systems applications and products workloads, including Brother Industries (BRTHY, Financial), Hanesbrands (HBI), Zeiss (CZMWF, Financial), and ZF Group. Therefore, this highlights Azure's ability to capture larger cloud market share within enterprise-grade applications.

Horses of Intelligent Data Platform

Microsoft's Intelligent Data Platform is already gaining significant traction (21% year-over-year growth with sequential acceleration), with more than 73% of the Fortune 1000 companies using three or more of its data solutions as of the fiscal first quarter. More than 16,000 customers are actively using Microsoft Fabric, of which are over 50% of the Fortune 500.

The company's focus on empowering developers is a crucial driver of growth. Through products like GitHub Copilot and Power Platform, the company is boosting developer productivity and making coding more efficient. GitHub Copilot, a tool designed to assist developers in coding tasks, has gained immense popularity.

With over 1 million paid Copilot users and over 37,000 organizations subscribing to Copilot for business, the product has exhibited impressive growth. Additionally, the recent introduction of GitHub Copilot Chat offers new capabilities that are already being adopted by both digital-native companies like Shopify (SHOP, Financial) and leading enterprises like Maersk and PwC.

Moreover, Microsoft's strategy is not limited to GitHub Copilot alone. The company has extended Copilot to Power Platform, allowing anyone to use natural language to create apps, build virtual agents and analyze data. This innovation has garnered substantial interest, with more than 126,000 organizations, including 3M (MMM, Financial), Equinor (EQNR, Financial), Lumen Technologies (LUMN, Financial), Nationwide, PG&E (PCG, Financial) and Toyota (TM, Financial), already using Copilot in the Power Platform.

Finally, Microsoft's PowerApps, a market leader in low-code/no-code development, now boasts 20 million monthly active users, marking a 40% year-over-year increase.

Progressive Dynamics 365 and health care expansion under cross-industry clouds

Microsoft's business applications segment is enjoying consistent growth, with Dynamics 365 continually gaining market share, as observed in expanding consumer subscribers (reached 76.7 million in first-quarter 2024 versus 65.1 million a year ago). In the first quarter, Dynamics 365 took share for the 10th consecutive quarter, affirming its strong performance.

An example of this integration is Sales Copilot, which aids sellers in personalizing customer interactions based on data from third-party customer relationship management companies. More than 15,000 organizations, including Rockwell Automation (ROK, Financial), Sandvik Coromant, Securitas and Teleperformance, use Sales Copilot. This highlights the strong demand for AI-powered sales assistance tools. Microsoft is further expanding its Copilot offerings, introducing Copilot in Dynamics 365 Field Service.

In the same context, Microsoft's innovations extend beyond its core products to industry-specific solutions. In the health care sector, Microsoft's Dragon Ambient eXperience solution has been instrumental in helping clinicians document patient interactions at the point of care. The technology has been used in over 10 million interactions to date.

To further capture the health care documentation market, Microsoft introduced DAX Copilot, which leverages generative AI models to draft high-quality clinical notes rapidly. It serves as a moat for Microsoft in health care. For instance, Atrium Health saves up to 40 minutes per day in documentation time.

Lastly, Microsoft is extending its footprint in health care data solutions with Microsoft Fabric, enabling providers like Northwestern Medicine and SingHealth to unify health data in a standardized format.

Emerging cloud and AI challenges

One of the primary risks to Microsoft's rapid growth potential in AI is intense competition. Alphabet (GOOG, Financial), Amazon (AMZN, Financial) and other tech giants aggressively invest in AI technologies and startups. For example, Google has invested $500 million into Anthropic, promising an additional $1.5 billion, and Amazon has committed up to $4 billion to San Francisco-Anthropic.

Amazon's AWS is hitting Microsoft by capturing the Sovereign Cloud market in the European Union by clearing stringent data privacy and residency requirements. Microsoft has yet to gain a competitive share in the European Sovereign Cloud market and other regions, which limits its first-mover advantage.

China is making significant strides in AI research and development, as evident from the growing number of AI-related patents and the government's push for technological self-reliance. Chinese companies like Alibaba (BABA, Financial), Baidu (BIDU, Financial) and Tencent (TCEHY, Financial) are developing their AI models and services to compete with Western tech giants.

The rise of Chinese AI poses a competitive risk to Microsoft. If Chinese AI models gain traction in global markets and offer competitive alternatives to Microsoft's AI products, the company could face challenges in maintaining its market share and rapid growth.

Technical analysis

In early 2023, Microsoft's stock found substantial long-term support at the 200-day exponential moving average. Throughout the first half of the year, it sustained a bullish trend. However, in the latter half of 2023, the stock's price exhibited sideways movement, encountering resistance around $337.

An intriguing observation is that $316.5 is a crucial support level during this consolidation phase. Notably, the relative strength index (at 62) does not indicate any signs of being oversold or overbought, suggesting the stock has considerable upward potential, with short-term targets at $371.40 and $404.75.

Conversely, if negative developments emerge, like an unexpected rate hike by the Federal Reserve, a recessionary market, or specific competitive disadvantages, particularly in AI, the stock price may fall. In such a case, long-term investors may consider accumulating the stock at $283 and $248.50 using a dollar-cost averaging approach. This strategy helps manage risk in uncertain market conditions.

