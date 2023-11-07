TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) Reports Q3 2023 Operating Results

TRTX Records GAAP Net Loss of $64.6 Million and Declares Dividend of $0.24 Per Share

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) reported a GAAP net loss of $64.6 million, or $0.83 per common share, for Q3 2023.
  • The company declared a cash dividend of $0.24 per share of common stock, paid on October 25, 2023.
  • TRTX originated one first mortgage loan with a total loan commitment of $43.6 million.
  • The company ended the quarter with total liquidity of $570.6 million.
Article's Main Image

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX, Financial) released its Q3 2023 operating results on October 31, 2023. The company reported a GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $64.6 million, or $0.83 per common share, based on a diluted weighted average share count of 77.7 million common shares. The book value per common share was $12.04 as of September 30, 2023.

Financial Highlights and Activities

During the quarter, TRTX declared a cash dividend of $0.24 per share of common stock, which was paid on October 25, 2023, to common stockholders of record as of September 28, 2023. The company also originated one first mortgage loan with a total loan commitment of $43.6 million, an initial unpaid principal balance of $37.2 million, and an interest rate of Term SOFR plus 4.55%.

TRTX received loan repayments of $297.0 million, including two full loan repayments totaling $261.3 million. The company also sold an office loan for $79.0 million with an unpaid principal balance of $152.4 million, resulting in a loss on sale of $74.4 million. Additionally, a mixed-use loan was sold for $95.0 million with an unpaid principal balance of $129.2 million, resulting in a loss on sale of $35.0 million.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of the end of Q3 2023, TRTX held four non-accrual loans with a total amortized cost of $318.1 million. The company ended the quarter with total liquidity of $570.6 million, comprised of $286.7 million of cash-on-hand available for investment, undrawn capacity under secured financing arrangements of $30.5 million, and $237.5 million of reinvestment capacity in one of the company’s three CRE CLOs.

CEO's Commentary

Doug Bouquard, Chief Executive Officer of TRTX, commented on the results, stating:

“We believe that this quarter’s activity further positions TRTX to deliver long-term value to its shareholders. We believe our strong liquidity position, stable capital structure and the depth and breadth of the TPG real estate platform will enable TRTX to benefit from an attractive future investment environment.”

Subsequent Events

Following the end of the quarter, TRTX sold an office loan with an unpaid principal balance of $86.7 million, which carried a “5” risk rating as of September 30, 2023.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from TPG RE Finance Trust Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.