Mercury General Corp (MCY) Reports 9.4% Increase in Net Premiums Earned for Q3 2023

Company also declares quarterly dividend amidst improved underwriting results

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Mercury General Corp (MCY) reports a 9.4% increase in net premiums earned for Q3 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.
  • The company's net premiums written also increased by 16.6% for the same period.
  • Mercury General Corp (MCY) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3175 per share, payable on December 28, 2023.
  • CEO Gabe Tirador attributes improved underwriting results to rate and non-rate actions, moderating inflation, and favorable reserve development.
Article's Main Image

Mercury General Corp (MCY, Financial) released its earnings filing on October 31, 2023, reporting a 9.4% increase in net premiums earned for the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. The company's net premiums written also saw a significant increase of 16.6% for the same period.

Financial Highlights

Mercury General Corp (MCY, Financial) reported net premiums earned of $1,090,311 for Q3 2023, up from $996,939 in Q3 2022. Net premiums written also increased from $1,034,476 in Q3 2022 to $1,206,503 in Q3 2023. However, the company reported a net loss of $8,227 for Q3 2023, an improvement from the net loss of $98,303 in Q3 2022.

Investment Results and Rate Increases

The company's net investment income before income taxes for Q3 2023 was $60,965, up from $44,563 in Q3 2022. The average annual yield on investments after income taxes also increased from 3.2% in Q3 2022 to 4.1% in Q3 2023. The company has implemented rate increases in 2022 and 2023, with further increases pending regulatory approval expected to be implemented in Q4 2023.

CEO Commentary

We are pleased that our rate and non-rate actions are manifesting in our improved underwriting results. The third quarter results also benefited from moderating inflation and favorable reserve development. Additionally, third quarter catastrophe losses were at a normal level, compared to the elevated levels experienced in the first and second quarters of 2023. Higher rates will continue to earn-in in the fourth quarter, which will help offset historically higher seasonal frequency and severity." - CEO Gabe Tirador

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3175 per share, payable on December 28, 2023, to shareholders of record on December 14, 2023.

Mercury General Corp (MCY, Financial) and its subsidiaries offer predominantly personal automobile and homeowners insurance through a network of independent producers and direct-to-consumer sales in many states.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Mercury General Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.