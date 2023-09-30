Newpark Resources Inc (NR) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Revenue Down 10%, Net Income Up 59%

Industrial Solutions Segment Revenue Up 12%, Fluids Systems Segment Revenue Down 16%

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Newpark Resources Inc (NR) reported a net income of $7.7 million for Q3 2023, a 59% increase from the previous year.
  • Industrial Solutions segment revenue increased by 12% to $57.3 million, while Fluids Systems segment revenue decreased by 16% to $141.2 million.
  • The company repurchased $6 million of common equity under its share repurchase authorization, totaling $26 million repurchased year-to-date.
  • Newpark Resources Inc (NR) reported a total debt of $86 million, with a net leverage of 0.7x as of September 30, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On October 31, 2023, Newpark Resources Inc (NR, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report. The company reported a net income of $7.7 million, marking a 59% increase from the previous year. Despite the increase in net income, the company's total revenue decreased by 10% to $198.5 million from $219.9 million in the same period last year.

Financial Performance

The Industrial Solutions segment reported a revenue of $57.3 million, a 12% increase from the previous year. The Fluids Systems segment, however, reported a decrease in revenue by 16% to $141.2 million. The company's adjusted EBITDA was $22.3 million, a 13% increase from the previous year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.2%, up by 230 basis points.

Matthew Lanigan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Newpark Resources, commented on the company's performance, stating,

Our team delivered strong third quarter results, while demonstrating continued execution on our multi-year business transformation strategy. Ongoing commercial growth and operational excellence initiatives across the enterprise contributed to significant year-over-year growth in net income, Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow in the third quarter, putting us on pace for a solid full-year performance."

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2023, Newpark Resources Inc (NR, Financial) had total cash of $27 million and available liquidity under its U.S. ABL credit facility of $68 million. The company reported a total net debt of $59 million, or 0.7x its trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA as of September 30, 2023. The company also repurchased $6 million of common equity under its share repurchase authorization, totaling $26 million repurchased year-to-date.

Outlook

Despite the mixed results, the company remains optimistic about its future performance. Lanigan concluded,

We remain constructive on the significant opportunities for growth in the year ahead as we further scale our vertically integrated platform across our energy infrastructure and industrial markets."

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Newpark Resources Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.