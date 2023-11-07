Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (ZWS) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Net Income Rises to $35 Million

Despite a 5% Decrease in Net Sales, ZWS Achieves Significant Turnaround in Net Income

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Net sales in Q3 2023 decreased by 5% to $398 million compared to $418 million in Q3 2022.
  • Net income from continuing operations was $35 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of $19 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $96 million (24.1% of net sales), up from $84 million (20.0% of net sales) in Q3 2022.
  • ZWS repurchased 0.4 million shares of common stock for $13 million and increased its quarterly dividend per share by 14% to $0.08.
Article's Main Image

On October 31, 2023, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (ZWS, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report. Despite a 5% decrease in net sales, the company reported a significant turnaround in net income from a loss of $19 million in Q3 2022 to a profit of $35 million in Q3 2023.

Financial Performance Overview

Net sales for the quarter were $398.4 million, a decrease of 5% year over year. This decrease was attributed to lower demand for products sold into residential end markets and the planned exit of certain residential sink products. Despite the decrease in sales, net income from continuing operations was $35 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of $19 million in the same quarter last year.

Income Statement Highlights

Income from operations was $60.1 million, compared to a loss of $10.1 million in Q3 2022. This improvement was due to productivity synergies and restructuring actions related to the Elkay merger, lower material and transportation costs, and lower restructuring charges. Adjusted EBITDA was $96 million, or 24.1% of net sales, compared to $83.7 million, or 20.0% of net sales, in Q3 2022.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Statement Highlights

ZWS reported a net debt leverage of 1.2x as of September 30, 2023. The company deployed $13 million to repurchase 0.4 million shares of common stock in the quarter and increased its quarterly dividend per share by 14% to $0.08 per share. In October, the company prepaid $60 million of its outstanding Term Loan.

CEO Commentary

Todd A. Adams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The third quarter represents the one-year anniversary of the Elkay transaction and we’re delighted with the progress we’ve made on the integration not only operationally, but also with the strategic growth opportunities we’ve invested in and see benefiting our growth moving forward. We delivered an exceptionally strong third quarter, as our adjusted EBITDA margin of 24.1% improved by 410 basis points over the prior year, demonstrating the execution and sustainability of the integration work we’ve accomplished over the past year."

Outlook

Based on demand trends, ZWS expects Q4 sales to be around $351 million, implying approximately 6% proforma core organic growth over the prior year fourth quarter. The company also expects an adjusted EBITDA margin between 23.0% and 23.5%. For the full year, ZWS is increasing its outlook for free cash flow to $230 million.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.