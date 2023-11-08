DBV Technologies SA (DBVT) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results

DBVT's Q3 2023 Earnings Highlighted by FDA Feedback and Financial Performance

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • DBV Technologies SA (DBVT) received feedback from the FDA on the COMFORT Safety Studies protocol design.
  • The company reported a net loss of $61.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
  • Cash and cash equivalents stood at $149.1 million as of September 30, 2023.
  • Operating expenses increased by $6.6 million compared to the same period in 2022.
Article's Main Image

DBV Technologies SA (DBVT, Financial), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced its third-quarter 2023 financial results on October 31, 2023. The company also received written feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the remaining study design elements for the COMFORT supplemental safety studies.

Financial Highlights

The company's cash and cash equivalents amounted to $149.1 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $209.2 million as of December 31, 2022. This represents a net decrease of $60.1 million, primarily due to operating activities.

Operating income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $6.9 million, an increase of $0.8 million from the same period in 2022. However, operating expenses also increased by $6.6 million, amounting to $71.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

The net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $61.5 million, compared to a loss of $57.0 million for the same period in 2022. The net loss per share was $0.65 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Business Developments

DBVT received feedback from the FDA on the protocol design elements for the COMFORT supplemental safety studies. The company plans to implement the FDA's feedback and expects to submit the final COMFORT Toddlers protocol design to the Agency in the coming weeks.

DBVT's Chief Medical Officer, Pharis Mohideen, expressed satisfaction with the FDA's feedback and confidence in the company's regulatory path forward. The company anticipates enrolling the first subject in Q1 2024.

On October 30, 2023, DBVT and Nestle Health Science agreed to terminate their Development, Collaboration and License Agreement, which aimed to develop a standardized atopy patch test tool for diagnosing Cow’s Milk Protein Allergy in infants and children.

DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin™, a proprietary technology platform with potential applications in immunotherapy. The company's food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from DBV Technologies SA for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.