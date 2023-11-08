Unveiling Ecolab (ECL)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Delving into Ecolab's intrinsic value, financial strength, profitability, and growth

Author's Avatar
60 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

With a daily gain of 5.4%, a three-month loss of 8.25%, and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 4.11, Ecolab Inc (ECL, Financial) presents an interesting case for value investors. The question we aim to answer is whether Ecolab (ECL) is modestly undervalued or not. This article provides a detailed valuation analysis of Ecolab, exploring its financial strength, profitability, and growth. We invite you to delve into this comprehensive analysis of Ecolab's intrinsic value.

Introduction to Ecolab Inc (ECL, Financial)

Ecolab produces and markets cleaning and sanitation products for the hospitality, healthcare, and industrial markets. The company is a global market leader in this category, offering a wide array of products and services, including dish and laundry washing systems, pest control, and infection control products. Ecolab has a strong hold on the U.S. market and is looking to increase its profitability abroad. It also serves customers in water, manufacturing, and life sciences end markets, selling customized solutions. With a current stock price of $167.74, the question arises whether this price reflects the company's fair value, as estimated by the GF Value.

1719482365245452288.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is computed based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

According to GuruFocus' valuation method, Ecolab (ECL, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. The GF Value estimates the stock's fair value based on three key factors: historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. At its current price of $167.74 per share, Ecolab stock gives every indication of being modestly undervalued. Because Ecolab is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1719482337487548416.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Evaluating Ecolab's Financial Strength

Checking the financial strength of a company is crucial before investing in its stock. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. Evaluating the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can provide a clear understanding of a company's financial strength. Ecolab has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.06, which is worse than 92.3% of 1506 companies in the Chemicals industry. The overall financial strength of Ecolab is 5 out of 10, indicating that the financial strength of Ecolab is fair.

1719482394609774592.png

Assessing Ecolab's Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is less risky. A company with high profit margins is generally a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Ecolab has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $14.80 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $4.11. Its operating margin is 12.71%, which ranks better than 75.41% of 1521 companies in the Chemicals industry. Overall, the profitability of Ecolab is ranked 7 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Ecolab is 4.9%, which ranks worse than 66.57% of 1448 companies in the Chemicals industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -1.7%, which ranks worse than 72.41% of 1341 companies in the Chemicals industry.

Comparing Ecolab's ROIC and WACC

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Ecolab's ROIC is 8.23 while its WACC came in at 9.82.

1719482420148891648.png

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of Ecolab (ECL, Financial) gives every indication of being modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 72.41% of 1341 companies in the Chemicals industry. To learn more about Ecolab stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.