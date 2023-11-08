IF Bancorp Inc (IROQ) Reports Q1 2024 Earnings: Net Income Drops to $466,000

First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 (Unaudited) Earnings Report Summary

  • IF Bancorp Inc (IROQ) reported unaudited net income of $466,000 for Q1 2024, a significant decrease from $2.0 million in Q1 2023.
  • Net interest income was $4.6 million, down from $6.3 million in the same period last year.
  • Total assets increased to $870.7 million from $849.0 million at the end of the previous quarter.
  • Stockholders’ equity decreased to $66.6 million from $71.8 million at the end of the previous quarter.
IF Bancorp Inc (IROQ, Financial) released its earnings report for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024 on October 30, 2023. The company reported a significant decrease in net income, which fell to $466,000 from $2.0 million in the same period last year. Earnings per share also decreased to $0.15 per basic share and $0.14 per diluted share, compared to $0.63 per basic share and $0.62 per diluted share in Q1 2023.

Income Statement Highlights

Net interest income for the quarter was $4.6 million, a decrease from $6.3 million in Q1 2023. Interest income increased to $9.3 million from $7.1 million, while interest expense rose significantly to $4.7 million from $828,000 in the same period last year. The company recorded a provision for credit losses of $222,000, compared to a credit for credit losses of $(88,000) in Q1 2023. Noninterest income decreased slightly to $1.1 million from $1.2 million, while noninterest expense remained stable at $4.8 million. Income tax expense for the quarter was $175,000, down from $740,000 in Q1 2023.

Balance Sheet Overview

IF Bancorp Inc (IROQ, Financial)'s total assets increased to $870.7 million at the end of September 2023, up from $849.0 million at the end of June 2023. Cash and cash equivalents increased to $13.6 million from $11.0 million, while investment securities decreased to $191.1 million from $201.3 million. Net loans receivable increased to $614.6 million from $587.5 million. Deposits decreased to $687.1 million from $735.3 million, largely due to the withdrawal of approximately $62.1 million in deposits from a public entity that collects real estate taxes. Total borrowings, including repurchase agreements, increased to $106.5 million from $30.3 million. Stockholders’ equity decreased to $66.6 million from $71.8 million, primarily due to a decrease of $5.1 million in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax, and the accrual of approximately $672,000 in dividends to shareholders.

Performance Ratios and Asset Quality

The company's return on average assets for the quarter was 0.22%, down from 0.56% for the year ended June 30, 2023. The return on average equity was 2.69%, a decrease from 6.56% for the year ended June 30, 2023. The net interest margin on average interest earning assets was 2.26%, down from 2.80% for the year ended June 30, 2023. Non-performing assets remained stable at 0.02% of total assets, while the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans remained at 1.20%.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from IF Bancorp Inc for further details.

