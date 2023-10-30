Insider Buying: Director Linda Zukauckas Acquires 2,350 Shares of TransUnion

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On October 30, 2023, Linda Zukauckas, a director at TransUnion (TRU, Financial), purchased 2,350 shares of the company. This move is significant as insider buying can often be an indicator of an executive's confidence in the company's future prospects.

Linda Zukauckas is an experienced executive with a strong background in finance. She has served on the board of directors at TransUnion, a leading global information and insights company. TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences, and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people in more than 30 countries. The company's sophisticated technology and analytics help businesses make informed decisions and consumers access the services they need.

Insider buying and selling activities are closely watched by investors as they could reflect the insiders' views on the company's future performance. An insider's purchase of company shares could indicate their positive outlook or undervaluation, while selling could suggest the opposite.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased 2,350 shares in total and sold 0 shares in total. This recent acquisition by Zukauckas is the only insider buy in the past year, compared to 17 insider sells.

1719544913810485248.png

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of TransUnion were trading for $43.62 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $8.5 billion. This purchase could indicate that the insider believes the stock is undervalued at this price.

Looking at the valuation, TransUnion has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.39, with a price of $43.62 and a GuruFocus Value of $111.84. This suggests that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing.

1719544931766300672.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity at TransUnion by Director Linda Zukauckas could be a positive sign for the company. However, with the current valuation indicating a possible value trap, investors should exercise caution and conduct further research before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.