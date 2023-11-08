LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Reports 13.3% Increase in Q3 Revenue

Company raises full-year 2023 revenue and adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Summary
  • Third-quarter revenue of $286.1 million, a 13.3% increase on a reported basis compared to the prior-year period.
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share for Q3 was $0.73, compared to $0.58 in Q3 2022.
  • Received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance and CE Mark for its Essenz™ In-Line Blood Monitor.
  • Full-year 2023 revenue expected to grow between 9% and 11% on a constant-currency basis.
Article's Main Image

On November 1, 2023, LivaNova PLC (LIVN, Financial), a leading medical technology company, reported its third-quarter 2023 results. The company also raised its full-year 2023 revenue and adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance.

Financial Performance and Highlights

LivaNova PLC (LIVN, Financial) reported a third-quarter revenue of $286.1 million, a 13.3% increase on a reported basis and a 12.1% increase on a constant-currency basis compared to the prior-year period. The U.S. GAAP diluted loss per share was $0.14, while the adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.73.

Interim Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair of LivaNova, Bill Kozy, commented on the company's performance, stating,

LivaNova delivered double-digit revenue growth across all regions, improved profitability and achieved important clearances for the Essenz In-Line Blood Monitor in the third quarter. Our performance reflects strong execution throughout the organization as demonstrated in all three Business Units. We look forward to building on these results with a firm focus on patients and performance in the fourth quarter and in 2024."

Segment Performance

The company's Cardiopulmonary segment reported a revenue increase of 19.7% on a reported basis and 18.1% on a constant-currency basis versus the third quarter of 2022. The Neuromodulation segment reported a revenue increase of 5.8% on a reported basis and 5.2% on a constant-currency basis. The Advanced Circulatory Support (ACS) segment reported a revenue increase of 26.8% on a reported basis and 26.6% on a constant-currency basis.

Earnings Analysis

On a U.S. GAAP basis, third-quarter 2023 operating income was $4.5 million, compared to an operating loss of $132.0 million for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted operating income for the third quarter of 2023 was $45.0 million, compared to adjusted operating income of $36.6 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Full-Year 2023 Guidance

LivaNova now expects revenue for full-year 2023 to grow between 9% and 11% on a constant-currency basis. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for 2023 is now expected to be in the range of $2.60 to $2.80, assuming a fully diluted share count of 54 million for full-year 2023.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from LivaNova PLC for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.