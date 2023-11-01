The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Q3 2023 Earnings: Net Sales Increase by 1.0%, Net Income Decreases by 41.7%

Organizational changes announced, Full Year Outlook for Organic Net Sales narrowed, and Full Year Outlook for Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS raised

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net sales increased by 1.0%; Organic Net Sales increased by 1.7%
  • Net income decreased by 41.7%; Adjusted EBITDA increased by 11.9%
  • Diluted EPS was $0.21, down 40.0%; Adjusted EPS was $0.72, up 14.3%
  • Target Net Leverage ratio of approximately 3.0x achieved, with Net Leverage at 2.9x
Article's Main Image

On November 1, 2023, The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC, Financial) released its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The company reported a 1.0% increase in net sales and a 1.7% increase in Organic Net Sales. However, net income decreased by 41.7%, while Adjusted EBITDA increased by 11.9%. The Diluted EPS was $0.21, down by 40.0%, while Adjusted EPS was $0.72, up by 14.3%. The company also reached its target Net Leverage ratio of approximately 3.0x, with Net Leverage at 2.9x.

Financial Performance

For the third quarter, net sales increased by 1.0% to $6.6 billion, including a negative 0.5 percentage point impact from foreign currency and a negative 0.2 percentage point impact from divestitures. Organic Net Sales increased by 1.7% versus the prior year period. Net income decreased by 41.7% to $254 million, primarily driven by higher non-cash impairment losses and higher tax expenses in the current year period. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 11.9% to $1.6 billion, primarily driven by higher pricing and efficiency gains.

Leadership and Organizational Changes

The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC, Financial) announced leadership and organizational changes as part of its mission to accelerate profitable growth and to lead the future of food. Pedro Navio has been named EVP & President, North America, succeeding Carlos Abrams-Rivera who will serve as the Kraft Heinz CEO. The company is also establishing global leadership teams for its Growth and Omnichannel functions and restructuring its International Zone.

Outlook

For fiscal year 2023, the company expects Organic Net Sales growth of 4 to 6 percent versus the prior year, closer to the lower end of the range at approximately 4%. Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA growth of 5 to 7 percent versus the prior year, or 7 to 9 percent when excluding the impact from lapping a 53rd week in 2022. Adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $2.91 to $2.99, compared to the previous range of $2.83 to $2.91.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from The Kraft Heinz Co for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.