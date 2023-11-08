TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI) Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Results

Net Sales Decline by 14.7% and GAAP Net Loss of $37.1 Million

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Summary
  • TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI) reported a decline in net sales from $671.1 million in Q3 2022 to $572.6 million in Q3 2023.
  • The company posted a GAAP net loss of $37.1 million, compared to a net income of $43.5 million in the same period last year.
  • Non-GAAP net income for Q3 2023 was $44.9 million, down from $57.9 million in Q3 2022.
  • TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI) estimates Q4 2023 revenues to be in the range of $550 million to $590 million.
Article's Main Image

TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI, Financial), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions, announced its third quarter fiscal 2023 results on November 1, 2023. The company reported a decrease in net sales from $671.1 million in Q3 2022 to $572.6 million in Q3 2023. The GAAP operating loss for the third quarter of 2023 was $10.2 million, compared to a GAAP operating income of $49.8 million in the same period last year.

Financial Highlights

The company posted a GAAP net loss of $37.1 million, or ($0.36) per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net income of $43.5 million, or $0.42 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $44.9 million, or $0.43 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $57.9 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2023 was $84.1 million, or 14.7% of sales compared to adjusted EBITDA of $102.5 million, or 15.3% of sales for the third quarter of 2022. The company's CEO, Tom Edman, commented,

Our Non-GAAP EPS was well above the guided range as a result of improved execution, particularly in our North America region and strength in our Data Center Computing end market."

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2023, TTM estimates that revenues will be in the range of $550 million to $590 million, and non-GAAP net income will be in the range of $0.34 to $0.40 per diluted share.

Financial Tables Summary

The company's balance sheet as of October 2, 2023, showed cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, of $408.3 million, and total current assets of $1.35 billion. Total equity stood at $1.5 billion. The company's gross margin for Q3 2023 was 19.8%, and the operating margin was -1.8%.

The company's end market breakdown for Q3 2023 showed Aerospace and Defense at 45%, Automotive at 15%, Data Center Computing at 17%, Medical/Industrial/Instrumentation at 16%, and Networking at 7%.

Conclusion

Despite the challenges faced in the third quarter of 2023, TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI, Financial) remains optimistic about its performance in the fourth quarter. The company's focus on improving execution and strengthening its market position in North America and the Data Center Computing end market is expected to drive its future growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from TTM Technologies Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.