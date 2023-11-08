Superior Industries International Inc (SUP) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results

Net Sales Decrease by 20% YoY, Adjusted EBITDA Margin Increases by 160 bps YoY

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales for Q3 2023 decreased by 20% YoY to $323M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin for Q3 2023 increased by 160 bps YoY to 22%.
  • Net loss of $86M includes a charge to operations of $80M.
  • Content per Wheel increased by 6% YoY to $49.71.
Article's Main Image

Superior Industries International Inc (SUP, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report on November 1, 2023. The company reported a decrease in net sales by 20% YoY to $323M, while the adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 160 bps YoY to 22%. The net loss for the quarter was $86M, which includes a charge to operations of $80M. Despite the decrease in net sales, the company saw an increase in Content per Wheel by 6% YoY to $49.71.

Financial Performance

Superior Industries reported a net loss of $86M for Q3 2023, which includes a charge to operations of $80M. The company's net sales decreased by 20% YoY to $323M, while the adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 160 bps YoY to 22%. Despite the decrease in net sales, the company saw an increase in Content per Wheel by 6% YoY to $49.71.

Company's Outlook

Superior Industries is reducing its full-year Unit Shipments and Net Sales outlook, and narrowing the Adjusted EBITDA range to reflect the deconsolidation of SPG’s financial results effective August 31, 2023, and an estimate for the impact of the UAW strike on fourth-quarter results. The company is also reducing its Cash Flow from Operations outlook to reflect a temporary investment in working capital, primarily safety stock, to protect its customers during the SPG proceedings. Finally, Superior is reducing its outlook for capital expenditures.

Key Financial Tables

Superior Industries reported net sales of $323.1M for Q3 2023, compared to $405.7M for Q3 2022. The company's gross profit for Q3 2023 was $25.3M, compared to $28.4M for Q3 2022. The company's net loss for Q3 2023 was $86.3M, compared to a net loss of $0.4M for Q3 2022.

Management Commentary

President and Chief Executive Officer of Superior, Majdi Abulaban, commented on the results, stating

Our results this quarter underscore the continued execution of our strategy to deliver a market differentiated portfolio while enhancing our manufacturing footprint. We grew content per wheel for an eighteenth consecutive quarter, a testament to the expertise of our commercial, manufacturing, and engineering teams as well as the competitive positioning of our products."

Abulaban also expressed concern about the potential impact of the UAW strike on the company's fourth quarter, but remained confident in the company's ability to continue capitalizing on the demand for premium wheels.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Superior Industries International Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.