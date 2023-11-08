Conduent Inc (CNDT) Q3 2023 Earnings: Revenue at $932M, Pre-tax Loss of $313M

Company's Q3 2023 financial results reveal a pre-tax loss, but also show promising new business signings and a strong sales pipeline

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago
Summary
  • Conduent Inc (CNDT) reports Q3 2023 revenue of $932M, a decrease from Q3 2022's $977M
  • Pre-tax income shows a loss of $313M
  • New business signings ACV stands at $154M
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin reported at 9.9%
Article's Main Image

Conduent Inc (CNDT, Financial), a global technology-led business process solutions company, released its third quarter 2023 financial results on November 1, 2023. The company reported a revenue of $932M and a pre-tax loss of $313M. Despite the loss, the company's new business signings ACV stood at $154M, indicating potential for future growth.

Financial Performance

Conduent's Q3 2023 revenue was $932M, a decrease from Q3 2022's $977M. The company's pre-tax income showed a loss of $313M, significantly lower than the $23M income in the prior year period. The loss was primarily due to a goodwill impairment in the quarter, triggered by entering into the BenefitWallet agreement.

Adjusted EBITDA of $92M and Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 9.9% were ahead of expectations. However, the revenue and Adjusted Revenue for Q3 2023 were lower than the prior year period primarily due to some non-repeating items in the prior year.

Company's Outlook

Despite the pre-tax loss, Conduent's new business TCV pipeline grew 13% quarter-over-quarter, driven by a number of sizeable early stage opportunities in the Government Segment. The company's total liquidity position remains strong with long-dated debt maturities and a modest net leverage ratio. In the quarter, Conduent repurchased approximately 2 million shares of common stock in connection with its ongoing share repurchase program.

Key Highlights

Conduent's CEO, Cliff Skelton, commented on the results, stating,

Our Q3 results represented a continuation of consistent performance in Revenue and EBITDA, exceeding expectations. Our portfolio diversity provided for an ability to accommodate variation between businesses whereby revenue timing in one business can be shored up by advantages in another."

He also mentioned the company's strong sales pipeline and optimism for future sales. The company continues to deliver on its strategies, implementing its immediate payments offering with the Commonwealth of Virginia and announcing a significant Government Healthcare contract with the State of Texas.

Conduent's FY 2023 outlook estimates an adjusted revenue of $3,700M - $3,720M, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 10.0%.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Conduent Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.