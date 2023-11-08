Wingstop Inc (WING) Reports 46% Increase in Net Income for Q3 2023

Company's same-store sales outlook for FY 2023 raised to approximately 16%

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Summary
  • Wingstop Inc (WING) reports a 46% increase in net income for Q3 2023, reaching $19.5 million.
  • System-wide sales increased by 26.5% to $885.0 million compared to the same period in 2022.
  • Domestic same-store sales saw a growth of 15.3%.
  • The company opened 53 new outlets in Q3 2023.
Article's Main Image

Wingstop Inc (WING, Financial) announced its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on November 1, 2023. The company reported a significant increase in net income, which grew by 46% to $19.5 million, or $0.65 per diluted share. Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share, both non-GAAP measures, increased 53.3% to $20.5 million, or $0.69 per diluted share.

Financial Performance Highlights

Wingstop Inc (WING, Financial) reported a 26.5% increase in system-wide sales, reaching $885.0 million. The company also opened 53 new outlets in the fiscal third quarter of 2023. Domestic same-store sales increased by 15.3%, and digital sales rose to 66.9%. Total revenue increased by 26.4% to $117.1 million.

Commentary on Results

“Our third quarter results showcase the multi-year strategies we are executing against, delivering 15.3% domestic same-store sales growth in the quarter, primarily driven by transaction growth. We are measuring record levels in brand health metrics, demonstrating the underlying momentum at Wingstop, and putting us on a path to deliver our 20th consecutive year of domestic same-store sales growth,” said Michael Skipworth, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This consistent growth, coupled with the strength of our unit economics, gives us the confidence in our 2023 global development outlook and our long-term vision of scaling Wingstop into a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand.”

Financial Outlook for 2023

Based on year-to-date results, Wingstop Inc (WING, Financial) has updated its guidance for 2023. The company now expects approximately 16% domestic same-store sales growth, up from the previous estimate of 10% to 12%. However, the company expects an increase in SG&A expenses, from the previous estimate of $91.0 - $93.0 million to $94.5 - $95.5 million.

Restaurant Development and Dividend Announcement

As of September 30, 2023, there were 2,099 Wingstop restaurants system-wide. This included 1,837 restaurants in the United States, of which 1,791 were franchised restaurants and 46 were company-owned, and 262 franchised restaurants were in international markets. During the fiscal third quarter 2023, there were 53 net system-wide Wingstop restaurant openings.

In recognition of the Company’s strong cash flow generation and commitment to returning value to stockholders, the board of directors approved a quarterly dividend payable to Wingstop stockholders of $0.22 per share of common stock, resulting in a total dividend of approximately $6.5 million. This dividend will be paid on December 8, 2023 to stockholders of record as of November 17, 2023.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Wingstop Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.