Entergy Corp (ETR) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings, Narrows Guidance Range

Utility giant sees a 19% increase in as-reported earnings, and a 20% increase in adjusted earnings

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Entergy Corp (ETR) reported Q3 2023 earnings per share of $3.14 on an as-reported basis, and $3.27 on an adjusted basis.
  • The company narrowed its 2023 adjusted EPS guidance range to $6.65 to $6.85.
  • Entergy announced an agreement to sell its gas distribution business for approximately $484 million.
  • The company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.13 per share, a six percent increase.
Article's Main Image

On November 1, 2023, Entergy Corp (ETR, Financial) released its third quarter earnings report, showcasing a robust financial performance. The company reported third quarter 2023 earnings per share of $3.14 on an as-reported basis, and $3.27 on an adjusted basis. This represents a significant increase from the third quarter 2022 earnings of $2.74 per share on an as-reported basis and $2.84 per share on an adjusted basis.

Financial Highlights

Entergy Corp (ETR, Financial) reported as-reported earnings of $667 million for Q3 2023, up from $561 million in Q3 2022. Adjusted earnings for the same period were $694 million, up from $580 million in Q3 2022. The company attributed the increase in earnings to the exceptional commitment and effort of its employees, as well as the reliable performance of its plants and grid during the summer's extreme heat.

The company also narrowed its 2023 adjusted EPS guidance range to $6.65 to $6.85, reflecting its strong financial performance and positive outlook for the remainder of the year.

Business Developments

During the third quarter, Entergy Corp (ETR, Financial) made significant regulatory progress, including settlements that reduce risk and uncertainty going forward. The company also announced an agreement to sell its gas distribution business for approximately $484 million. Furthermore, E-LA and Lotte Chemical USA Corporation signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at meeting Lotte’s sustainability goals.

Dividend Announcement

Entergy’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.13 per share, a six percent increase. This move reflects the company's strong financial position and commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

Recognition

Entergy was named as one of the nation’s top utilities in economic development by Site Selection magazine for the 16th consecutive year, underscoring its ongoing commitment to supporting economic growth and development in the regions it serves.

Investors are encouraged to review Entergy Corp (ETR, Financial)'s full earnings report for a more detailed understanding of its financial performance and business developments during the third quarter of 2023.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Entergy Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.