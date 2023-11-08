NNN REIT Inc (NNN) Announces Q3 2023 Operating Results and Increased 2023 Guidance

Revenues and net earnings show significant growth compared to the previous year

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Revenues for Q3 2023 reached $205.1 million, up from $193.4 million in Q3 2022
  • Net earnings available to common stockholders for Q3 2023 were $106.7 million, a significant increase from $88.4 million in Q3 2022
  • FFO per common share increased by 2.5% over prior period results
  • Core FFO per common share also saw a 2.5% increase over prior period results
Article's Main Image

On November 1, 2023, NNN REIT Inc (NNN, Financial) released its operating results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. The company reported significant growth in revenues and net earnings compared to the same period in the previous year.

Financial Highlights

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, NNN REIT Inc (NNN, Financial) reported revenues of $205.1 million, up from $193.4 million in the same quarter of 2022. Net earnings available to common stockholders for the quarter were $106.7 million, a significant increase from $88.4 million in Q3 2022. The company also reported FFO per common share of $0.81, up from $0.79 in Q3 2022, and Core FFO per common share of $0.81, also up from $0.79 in the same period of the previous year.

Property Investments and Sales

In Q3 2023, NNN REIT Inc (NNN, Financial) made property investments totaling $212.5 million, including the acquisition of 46 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 449,000 square feet at an initial cash cap rate of 7.4%. The company also sold 13 properties for $49.0 million, producing $20.0 million of gains on sales at a cap rate of 6.0%.

Increased 2023 Guidance

Core FFO guidance for 2023 was increased from a range of $3.17 to $3.22 per share to a range of $3.19 to $3.23 per share. The 2023 AFFO is estimated to be $3.22 to $3.26 per share. The Core FFO guidance equates to net earnings of $1.88 to $1.92 per share, plus $1.31 per share of expected real estate depreciation and amortization and excludes any gains from the sale of real estate, charges for impairments and executive retirement costs.

CEO Commentary

Steve Horn, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

The recent $500 million 10-year unsecured note offering puts NNN in a great position to continue to execute our multi-year strategy. As macroeconomic headwinds continue to create challenging capital market conditions, our free cash flow generation and $1.1 billion line of credit position NNN to finish 2023 and begin 2024 strong."

About NNN REIT Inc (NNN, Financial)

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2023, the company owned 3,511 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.8 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs to have increased annual dividends for 34 or more consecutive years.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from NNN REIT Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.