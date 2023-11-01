Newmark Group Inc (NMRK) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results

Revenue Declines by 7.3% and GAAP Net Income Drops by 62.6% Year-on-Year

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Newmark Group Inc (NMRK) reported a 7.3% decrease in total revenues and a 62.6% drop in GAAP net income for Q3 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.
  • The company's Adjusted Earnings per share fell by 22.9% year-on-year.
  • Newmark Group Inc (NMRK) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share.
  • The company expects to generate double-digit growth in revenues, Adjusted Earnings per share, and Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2023.
Article's Main Image

On November 1, 2023, Newmark Group Inc (NMRK, Financial), a leading commercial real estate adviser and service provider, released its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a decrease in total revenues and GAAP net income compared to the same period in 2022.

Financial Performance and Challenges

According to the report, Newmark Group Inc (NMRK, Financial) recorded total revenues of $616.3 million in Q3 2023, a decrease of 7.3% from $664.6 million in Q3 2022. The GAAP net income for fully diluted shares also fell by 62.6% to $14.1 million from $37.7 million in the same period last year. The GAAP net income per fully diluted share dropped by 60.0% to $0.06 from $0.15.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Newmark Group Inc (NMRK, Financial) reported double-digit growth in its recurring businesses during Q3 2023. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share, payable on December 6, 2023, to Class A and Class B common stockholders of record as of November 22, 2023.

Company's Outlook

CEO Barry M. Gosin commented on the company's performance and future outlook. He stated,

We significantly outperformed our full service peers in the record market of 2021, and also expect to outperform our peers in the challenging 2023 market. Our model has proven to be resilient and successful across the cycles, and we expect to continue outpacing the industry in the fourth quarter of 2023 by generating double-digit growth in revenues, Adjusted Earnings per share, and Adjusted EBITDA."
The company also expects to produce full-year Adjusted EBITDA between $375 and $400 million and Adjusted Earnings per share of $1.02 to $1.09.

Key Financial Tables

The company's Adjusted Earnings before noncontrolling interests and taxes fell by 26.5% to $77.8 million from $105.8 million in Q3 2022. The Post-tax Adjusted Earnings to fully diluted shareholders also decreased by 22.5% to $65.9 million from $85.0 million in the same period last year. The Adjusted Earnings per share dropped by 22.9% to $0.27 from $0.35.

The company's recurring revenues from Management services, servicing fees, and other increased by 14.1% year-on-year in the third quarter. These businesses represented approximately 40% of Newmark's top line over the trailing twelve months, compared with 24% in 2017.

Analysis on the Company's Performance

The decrease in total revenues and GAAP net income indicates a challenging period for Newmark Group Inc (NMRK, Financial). However, the company's strategy of attracting and retaining top talent in the industry has resulted in significant market share gains in leasing and capital markets during the quarter. The company's resilience and successful business model have enabled it to outperform its peers despite the challenging market conditions.

For more detailed information, please visit the company's investor relations website at ir.nmrk.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Newmark Group Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.