Why Global Industrial Co's Stock Skyrocketed 13% in a Quarter

Global Industrial Co (GIC, Financial), a value-added industrial distributor, has seen a significant shift in its stock performance over the past three months. The company's stock price has increased by 12.79%, despite a minor setback of 0.93% over the past week. The current GF Value of the stock stands at $35.84, indicating that it is fairly valued. This is a notable improvement from three months ago when the stock was modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $35.64. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates.

Company Overview

Global Industrial Co operates in the industrial distribution industry in North America. The company offers a wide range of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products. These include storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, and more. With a market cap of $1.29 billion, GIC has established itself as a significant player in the industry.

Profitability Analysis

Global Industrial Co's profitability is impressive, with a Profitability Rank of 7/10. This rank indicates a high level of profitability compared to other companies in the industry. The company's Operating Margin of 7.95% is better than 67.12% of companies in the same industry. Furthermore, GIC's ROE, ROA, and ROIC are all higher than the majority of companies in the industry, standing at 32.75%, 14.02%, and 23.15% respectively. Over the past 10 years, the company's profitability has been better than 25.35% of companies in the industry.

Growth Prospects

Global Industrial Co's growth prospects are promising, with a Growth Rank of 7/10. This rank suggests a high level of growth compared to other companies in the industry. The company's 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rates per share are 6.80% and 7.30% respectively, better than nearly half of companies in the industry. Additionally, the company's 3-year and 5-year EPS without NRI growth rates are 15.60% and 6.10% respectively, outperforming a significant portion of companies in the industry.

Major Stock Holders

The top three holders of Global Industrial Co's stock are Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio), and HOTCHKIS & WILEY, holding 0.92%, 0.63%, and 0.25% of the company's shares respectively.

Competitive Landscape

Global Industrial Co faces competition from several companies in the industrial distribution industry. These include Distribution Solutions Group Inc with a market cap of $1.4 billion, Transcat Inc with a market cap of $784.707 million, and BlueLinx Holdings Inc with a market cap of $675.351 million.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Global Industrial Co's recent stock performance, profitability, and growth prospects make it a compelling consideration for investors. Despite facing competition from other companies in the industry, GIC's strong financial performance and market position suggest promising future prospects. However, as with any investment, potential investors should conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making a decision.

