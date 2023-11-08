Unveiling The Kraft Heinz Co's Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Delving into the valuation, financial strength, and growth prospects of The Kraft Heinz Co

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC, Financial) has recently experienced a daily gain of 3.36% and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 2.56. However, the stock has suffered a 3-month loss of 12.03%. The question that arises for investors is: Is the stock modestly undervalued? This comprehensive analysis aims to answer this question by examining the company's valuation, financial health, profitability, and growth prospects.

Company Introduction

The Kraft Heinz Co emerged in July 2015 from a merger between Kraft and Heinz, becoming the third-largest food and beverage manufacturer in North America and the fifth-largest globally. The company's portfolio includes renowned brands like Oscar Mayer, Velveeta, and Philadelphia. The majority of its sales (85%) come from the retail channel, with a growing presence in the foodservice sector. The company has a broad distribution network in Europe and emerging markets, contributing 20%-25% to its consolidated sales base. Its products are sold in over 190 countries and territories.

At present, The Kraft Heinz Co trades at $32.52 per share, while its GF Value, an estimation of fair value, stands at $38.61. This discrepancy suggests that the stock might be modestly undervalued.

1719723973484277760.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on three factors:

  1. Historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio, and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) at which the stock has traded.
  2. GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  3. Future estimates of the business performance.

The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

According to the GF Value, The Kraft Heinz Co stock appears to be modestly undervalued. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1719723950512074752.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Examining Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this risk, investors must review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Key indicators of financial strength include the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. The Kraft Heinz Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.05, ranking worse than 87% of 1800 companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. Its overall financial strength is rated 5 out of 10, indicating that The Kraft Heinz Co's financial strength is fair.

1719723993646297088.png

Profitability and Growth Analysis

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. The Kraft Heinz Co has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $27.10 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.56. Its operating margin is 18.38%, which ranks better than 91.29% of 1838 companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. Overall, the profitability of The Kraft Heinz Co is ranked 7 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth is one of the most crucial factors in the valuation of a company. The company's 3-year average revenue growth rate is worse than 67.15% of 1717 companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. The Kraft Heinz Co's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -1.4%, which ranks worse than 62.75% of 1530 companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, The Kraft Heinz Co's return on invested capital is 4.8, and its cost of capital is 5.65.

1719724013145616384.png

Conclusion

Overall, The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC, Financial) stock shows every sign of being modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 62.75% of 1530 companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. To learn more about The Kraft Heinz Co stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.