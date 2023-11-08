Frontdoor (FTDR): A Closer Look at Its Undervalued Status

Unraveling the Intrinsic Value of Frontdoor Inc

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Frontdoor Inc (FTDR, Financial) recently saw a daily gain of 10.23%, despite a 3-month loss of -9.13%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 1.56, the question arises: Is the stock modestly undervalued? To answer this, we'll delve into a comprehensive valuation analysis of Frontdoor. We invite you to join us on this exploration.

Company Overview

Frontdoor Inc, a United States-based company, offers home service plans through its various brands including American Home Shield, HSA, OneGuard, and Landmark. The company's service plans help customers maintain their homes and protect against costly and unexpected breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Currently, the stock price stands at $31.89, while the GF Value, an estimation of fair value, is $38.55. This discrepancy paves the way for a deeper exploration of Frontdoor's value.

1719726108913496064.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value. It is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded.

According to GuruFocus Value calculation, Frontdoor (FTDR, Financial) is believed to be modestly undervalued. The current price of $31.89 per share and the market cap of $2.60 billion indicate that Frontdoor stock is trading below its fair value. As a result, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1719726092064976896.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Assessing Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Hence, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. Frontdoor has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.56, ranking lower than 50.96% of 104 companies in the Personal Services industry. GuruFocus ranks Frontdoor's financial strength as 6 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

1719726126705733632.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent long-term profitability, poses less risk. Frontdoor has been profitable eight times over the past ten years. The company had a revenue of $1.70 billion and an EPS of $1.56 over the past twelve months. Its operating margin is 12.73%, ranking better than 74.53% of 106 companies in the Personal Services industry. GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Frontdoor at 8 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. Frontdoor's average annual revenue growth is 8.1%, ranking better than 65.31% of 98 companies in the Personal Services industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth is -17.4%, ranking worse than 81.33% of 75 companies in the Personal Services industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. Frontdoor's ROIC is 18.56, and its WACC is 9.46, suggesting the company is creating value for shareholders.

1719726143902380032.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Frontdoor (FTDR, Financial) is believed to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. However, its growth ranks worse than 81.33% of 75 companies in the Personal Services industry. To learn more about Frontdoor stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.