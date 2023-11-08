Unveiling Paylocity Holding (PCTY)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Exploring the intrinsic value of Paylocity Holding (PCTY) and its market position

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY, Financial) has recently experienced a daily loss of 11.09% and a 3-month loss of 28.66%. Despite this, the company maintains an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 2.5. Given these figures, one might wonder, is the stock significantly undervalued? This article aims to answer this question by providing a comprehensive valuation analysis of Paylocity Holding (PCTY). Read on to gain a deeper understanding of the company's financial position and future prospects.

A Snapshot of Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY, Financial)

Founded in 1997, Paylocity Holding Corp is a provider of payroll and human capital management solutions. The company caters to small- to midsize clients in the United States, servicing about 36,000 businesses as of fiscal 2023. Paylocity offers a range of solutions, including time and attendance software, recruiting tools, and workplace communication platforms. The company's stock price currently stands at $159.51, while its GF Value, an estimate of fair value, is $353.59. This disparity suggests that the stock may be significantly undervalued.

1719727832445284352.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued, and its future returns are likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future returns are expected to be higher.

According to GuruFocus Value calculation, Paylocity Holding (PCTY, Financial) is believed to be significantly undervalued. With a current price of $159.51 per share and a market cap of $9 billion, the stock is projected to offer higher future returns due to its current undervalued status.

1719727811448598528.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Assessing Paylocity Holding's Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to thoroughly review a company's financial strength before deciding to invest. A good starting point is to look at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Paylocity Holding has a cash-to-debt ratio of 4.11, better than 55.68% of companies in the Software industry. The overall financial strength of Paylocity Holding is ranked 6 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

1719727858823262208.png

Profitability and Growth of Paylocity Holding

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Paylocity Holding has been profitable 7 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.20 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.5. Its operating margin is 13.2%, which ranks better than 79.11% of companies in the Software industry. Overall, the profitability of Paylocity Holding is ranked 7 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth is one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Paylocity Holding is 27.3%, which ranks better than 82.56% of companies in the Software industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 26.9%, which ranks better than 75.46% of companies in the Software industry.

Evaluating Profitability: ROIC vs WACC

Profitability can also be evaluated by comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Paylocity Holding's ROIC was 3.74, while its WACC came in at 8.41.

1719727895481479168.png

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of Paylocity Holding (PCTY, Financial) is believed to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 75.46% of companies in the Software industry. To learn more about Paylocity Holding stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.